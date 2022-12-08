This isn't the first time Panthers star Jarome Luai has hit the headlines. Photo / Photosport

Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after he went rogue with his best man duties at teammate Brian To’o’s wedding this week.

To’o married his longtime partner Moesha Crichton-Ropati in a traditional Samoan ceremony on Thursday with temamates Luai, Stephen Crichton and Sunia Turuva acting as three of his groomsmen, with Luai given the honour of being best man.

Several members of Penrith’s premiership-winning team were part of Samoa’s run to the final of the Rugby League World Cup and Luai went off script in his best man’s speech, reflecting on the time he spent with To’o in the UK.

“Got the privilege to spend seven weeks in England rooming with my boy,” Luai said.

“And if youse don’t know Brian To’o, this man has the stinkiest a** I’ve ever been around. Stinkiest, and he’s proud of it.

“My uso loves himself. If his phone gallery gets leaked one day, that’ll be the proof.

“As I said, seven weeks in England. Walked into the room, basically all I seen was my uso taking selfies, my uso facetiming another girl he met in England — I mean Moesha, face timing Moesha.

“Sometimes I walk in, I hear things in the toilet.”

After To’o started staring daggers at his best man, Luai backtracked: “Chill, chill, chill. Nah I was joking. I’m about to get a hiding.”

The happy couple livestreamed their wedding before Moesha went on Instagram live, filming herself and To’o driving between venues on a golf cart.

“Bye guys love you so much. See you guys in nine months,” To’o says in the video.

The 24-year-old famously proposed to Moesha on the field at Suncorp Stadium after he claimed his first premiership with the Panthers in 2021 with victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Moesha broke down in tears, with the cameras capturing the beautiful moment they embraced and kissed.

To’o was inevitably mobbed by his teammates after she said yes.

It was later revealed that To’o had asked Crichton-Ropati’s parents for their permission to pop the question several months earlier.

To’o claimed his second premiership win when the Panthers defeated the Parramatta Eels in this year’s grand final.