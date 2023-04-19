Warriors coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster wants his team to walk towards the challenge of the next three weeks – rather than be daunted by it.

Across the space of just 12 days the Warriors face three benchmark teams in succession, with the Storm in Melbourne next Tuesday, followed by the Sydney Roosters at Mt Smart (April 30), before taking on two-time defending premiers Penrith in round 10 (May 6).

After their encouraging 5-2 start to the season it’s a bruising schedule and a stretch that won’t necessarily define their year but will help to assess their progress.

Melbourne have reached five grand finals since 2012 (winning three) while the Roosters claimed titles in 2013, 2018 and 2019. Both are perennial top-four teams while the Panthers have established a recent dynasty, not missing a grand final since 2019.

“Those three teams have been the most dominant teams in the last decade, certainly with the Storm and the Roosters, and the Panthers over the last [few] years,” said Webster.

“It’s exciting. I’m sure the players know what the next three weeks look like but it’s a period we should be excited about, to see where we are at,” said Webster. “Walk towards the challenges instead of being scared by it.”

The Warriors haven’t beaten the Storm since 2015 – a run of 13 matches – with some jarring defeats during that time. They last beat the Roosters in March 2018 – six losses on the bounce – and have been dominated by the Panthers over the last decade, with just four victories from 20 encounters, including six successive defeats.

Webster isn’t looking too far ahead but acknowledges the litmus test that is coming.

“We respect those teams, we know how good they are but we are fighting to be as good as we can be, and you need challenges to find that out,” said Webster. “But like the coaches say every week, worry about this week first.”

Tuesday’s match will take place without hooker Wayde Egan, with the club taking a cautious approach as he recovers from his second HIA of 2023, suffered against Newcastle in round six.

“We are keeping an eye on the future,” said Webster. “We want to try and pick the best team to win each week and Wayde is a very good player but we also want to make sure that his safety is right. He is fine, there are no concerns but we just have to be careful, particularly around head knocks.”

The Warriors are being cautious with Wayde Egan after head injuries. Photo / Photosport

Egan took part in training yesterday – and Webster assured that the rake would love to be involved – but they have to do the right thing for the player, particularly with a short turnaround before the Roosters match.

Back rower Mitch Barnett is still at least three weeks away, as he continues to recover from a neck injury suffered in the round three win over the North Queensland Cowboys, when he was victim of a crusher tackle.

“He just keeps needing more time,” said Webster. “He’s got some symptoms but long term there doesn’t seem any concerns. I’m not playing any games, [we are] just playing it safe.”

Centre Brayden Wiliame (calf) won’t be available for another fortnight.

The ongoing casualty list means the Warriors have already used 25 players this season but Webster feels that ‘next man up’ mentality is working well, after being unable to have his full roster available at any stage.

“We don’t know what our best team looks like,” said Webster. “Our goal is who is the best team available for that week and whoever that is has to wear the Warriors jersey with pride and has to do their job and I have been extremely impressed.”