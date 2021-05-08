Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

NRL: How New Zealand Warriors half Kodi Nikorima needs to take the next step in his career

4 minutes to read
Warriors Hooker Wayde Egan talked about the team's preparation for their match with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Warriors Hooker Wayde Egan talked about the team's preparation for their match with the Manly Sea Eagles.

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

Kodi Nikorima has secured his immediate Warriors future – now he is playing for his next NRL contact.

Last week the Warriors half took up his option for 2022, recommitting to the Mt Smart club

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.