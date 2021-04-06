NRL great Tommy Raudonikis dead at 70: Rugby league mourns an icon

Tommy Raudonikis. Photosport

Tommy Raudonikis, the Western Suburbs icon who both played for Australia and coached NSW, has died. He was 70.

One of rugby league's great characters, Raudonikis fought a long battle with cancer.

"The club is in deep mourning," Wests CEO, Simon Cook said. "He will always be a legend of the Magpies."

"His loss will shatter our great game," Daily Telegraph rugby league reporter Dean Ritchie tweeted.

"What a legend Tommy Raudonikis is," added Chris Garry. "The nicest tough guy ever. I'm sure him and Big Artie are having a schooner together somewhere."

Born in Bathurst, NSW, Raudonikis played more than 200 games for the Western Suburbs Magpies and 37 more in three seasons with the Newtown Jets.

He captained the Magpies from 1971-79 and the Jets from 1980-82.

The tough halfback was first selected for Australia in 1971, debuted the following year and went on to play more than 20 Tests.

He also captained NSW in the very first Origin match in 1980.

Raudonikis then began a coaching career, leading Brothers, Norths and the Ipswich Jets in Brisbane before returning to Western Suburbs in from 1995 to 1999.

He coached the NSW Origin side in 1997 and 1998, introducing the "Cattledog" call which resulted in two infamous brawls.