Warriors players huddle. Photo / Photosport

One of the Warriors' key players will likely move on from the club at the end of the season, with five teams ready to swoop in on the off-contract star. Michael Burgess reports.

The Warriors are set to farewell another home-grown player, with Chanel Harris-Tavita unlikely to be at the club beyond this season.

The 23-year-old playmaker, who is off contract, has had an two-year offer on the table since late last year.

But the Herald understands he won't be taking up that deal and instead will seek a contract elsewhere.

Harris-Tavita has not yet signed anywhere else, but there is interest from at least two other NRL clubs, with one believed to be the Canberra Raiders. There are also three Super League outfits closely monitoring Harris-Tavita.

A final decision on his future should be made during the next month, but it appears the only way he will feature at Mt Smart next season is as part of a visiting team.

If it happens, his impending departure is a shame for both club and player, as one of the few local products in the squad.

Harris-Tavita has been in the Warriors system for eight years and made history on his 17th birthday, when he became the youngest player to turn out for the Junior Warriors.

But his development has been less smooth since.

He was thrown into first grade in 2019, after Shaun Johnson's unexpected departure, learning his trade in a struggling team and since then has had three seasons across the Tasman, under three different head coaches.

There has also been little stability in the halves, with Adam Keighran, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Sean O'Sullivan, Ash Taylor, Daejarn Asi and Johnson all used during that period.

Harris-Tavita impressed in 2020 under Todd Payten, with nine try assists from 13 games, but he was less effective last season, though injuries severely disrupted his campaign.

Chanel Harris-Tavita in action. Photo / Photosport

He has showed promising signs in 2022, particularly in the victories over the Broncos and Cowboys. His defensive ability has never been questioned, but there has been progress in his kicking and offensive game.

Harris-Tavita has also demonstrated his incredible commitment; he copped a boot in the head to make a match-saving intervention in the Cowboys win, then played 45 minutes after rupturing his testicle against the Storm in the Anzac Day mauling.

That kind of dedication and devotion is invaluable, but the Warriors have always seemingly hedged their bets with Harris-Tavita, perhaps unsure of his potential.

That was shown with the signing of Taylor this season and the recruitment of Luke Metcalf for 2023, along with the recent arrival of youngster Ronald Volkman.

The club initially wanted Harris-Tavita to show his wares across the first six games of this season before they made an offer, but that changed when Craig Hodges replaced Peter O'Sullivan as head of recruitment last October.

That led to a new contract offer, which Harris-Tavita has considered for almost six months, while also testing the market, as the Warriors have pursued other targets, in case Harris-Tavita chose not to re-sign.

The Warriors are well stocked with options to play alongside Johnson for next season, though none with Harris-Tavita's experience (44 NRL games).

Daejarn Asi will play his 14th first grade match this weekend, while Metcalf has six games and Volkmann has yet to debut.

Manly recruit Dylan Walker is expected to be used at centre but could also be a playmaking option, having played 43 of his 172 NRL games in the halves.