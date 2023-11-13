Cameron Munster and the Storm will be putting their streak on the line. Photo / Getty Images

Cameron Munster and the Storm will be putting their streak on the line. Photo / Getty Images

You would have to examine records dating back to 2001 to find the Melbourne Storm at 0-1 to start an NRL season.

The Storm will put 23 years of winning their first match of the season on the line when they host the defending premier Penrith Panthers in round one.

The Melburnians nearly had their streak ended last season by the Eels, but for a Harry Grant try in golden point, and will look to continue it with the most difficult task in the NRL - beating the Panthers.

The Panthers have won five of the past six meetings between the two sides and beat the Storm three times this year, including a 38-4 hiding in the preliminary final.

Working in the Storm’s favour is the fact they will be playing at home at AAMI Park. They may also be banking on a rusty Panthers side who will have had a long journey home from the World Club Challenge in England.

Not only will Melbourne be once again putting their unprecedented streak on the line, but the draw has revealed they will not be playing the Warriors in the traditional Anzac Day fixture - just the third time since 2009 that the fixture has been scrapped.

The Warriors do finally get to host the marquee event, this time against the Gold Coast Titans, with the Storm to face the Rabbitohs later that night after the Dragons and Roosters play at Allianz Stadium.

That aspect of the draw will be pleasing for the Storm - the Rabbitohs are winless from 11 attempts at AAMI Park.

This highly anticipated Anzac Day fixture is one of the 10 games lined up for the Warriors at their home ground. It’s a nostalgic throwback to the 2015 clash that commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli.

Warriors draw 2024

Home games

Round 1 v Sharks at Go Media Stadium, March 8, 8pm.

Round 3 v Raiders at Christchurch, March 22, 8pm.

Round 4 v Knights at Go Media Stadium, March 31, 6.05pm.

Round 6 v Sea Eagles at Go Media Stadium, April 13, 5pm.

Round 8 v Titans at Go Media Stadium, April 25, 4pm.

Round 11 v Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, May 19, 3.50pm (Magic Round).

Round 12 v Dolphins at Go Media Stadium, May 26, 6.05pm.

Round 15 v Storm at Go Media Stadium, June 15, 7.30pm.

Round 17 v Broncos at Go Media Stadium, June 29, 5pm.

Round 21 v Tigers at Go Media Stadium, July 26, 8pm.

Round 22 v Eels at Go Media Stadium, August 2, 8pm.

Round 25 v Bulldogs at Go Media Stadium, August 23, 8pm.

Teams played once:

Home: Panthers, Broncos, Wests Tigers, Eels

Away: Rabbitohs, Dragons. Roosters, Cowboys

Teams played home and away:

Sharks, Storm, Raiders, Knights, Sea Eagles, Titans, Dolphins, Bulldogs

Origin period:

Origin I (June 5): Bye before, Cowboys on June 8

Origin II (June 26): Titans on June 22, Broncos on June 29

Origin III (July 17): Bye before, Raiders on July 19







