Zac Lomax says his post-try act on Tyson Frizell was just a joke between mates. Video / FOX

St George Illawarra's Zac Lomax has been heavily criticised for taunting an ex-teammate during the Dragons' 21-16 win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Lomax came under fire for jumping on the back of Knights forward Tyson Frizell while the Dragons were celebrating a try.

The incident occurred in the second half when Ben Hunt put in a grubber kick, Frizell attempted to ground the ball in goal but failed, allowing Jack Bird to score and give St George the lead.

Dragons players flocked to celebrate the fly and Lomax decided to jump on Frizell's back to remind him of his mistake.

Frizell didn't take kindly to being taunted and grabbed Lomax by the jersey and flung him to the ground in a WWE-style slam.

An all-in scuffle followed with both teams rushing in and the commentators weren't impressed by Lomax taunting Frizell.

Fox League's Andrew Voss said: "That's ordinary from Zac Lomax … and then he's thrown down.

"Zac Lomax has gone in and hopped on the back of Tyson Frizell and then Tyson has thrown Zac Lomax down.

"That's just ordinary. No apologies, Zac Lomax you are kidding yourself … you deserve that and more."

Voss said he would "put him in the bin", adding the act was "absolute rubbish … it's not professional.

"The reaction of Tyson Frizell (is) understandable. I'm going to defend him 100 per cent for throwing a bloke onto the ground in such a manner.

"Tyson Frizell did not deserve that behaviour."

Tyson Frizell wasn't happy with Zac Lomax. Photo / Getty

Greg Alexander said: "He might have been a teammate but you're not doing that in the heat of the battle.

"It was stupidity … That is rubbish."

Lomax helped seal the win with a field goal with less than five minutes remaining, before the Dragons put the result beyond doubt with a superb running try to Mathew Feagai in the 79th minute.

Knights prop David Klemmer still wasn't happy with Lomax and confronted him about it after the full time siren.

Lomax and Frizell spent three seasons together at the Dragons before Frizell joined the Knights last season.

Speaking after the game, Lomax said he meant no harm and it was just "friendly banter".

"(We're) old friends and he's too good of a player so I just thought whatever I can do to get him off his game," he told Fox League.

"He's so hard to handle and you've seen how damaging he is.

"He's obviously being missed here at the Dragons but it's all friendly banter, that's for sure. "I'm trying not to get on his bad side but I sort of did … I was a bit scared there at one point."