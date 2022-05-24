Chanel Harris Tavita. Photo / Photosport

Chanel Harris-Tavita will give the depleted Warriors a much-needed boost for Saturday's clash against the Newcastle Knights.

The 23-year-old has been out for a month since having a testicle ruptured in a friendly fire incident in the Anzac Day loss to Melbourne.

After being close to returning last week, he has now been cleared to re-join Shaun Johnson in the halves for just the fifth time this season.

Harris-Tavita made headlines this week after announcing that he will take some time away from rugby league at the end of the his Warriors contract, which expires next season.

A new-look starting front row has been selected in the wake of the Warriors losing both of their first-choice props, with Addin Fonua-Blake suffering a potentially long-term foot injury while Matt Lodge was granted an early release from his contract last Friday.

After bringing up his 100th appearance for the club last Saturday, Tevaga has been called on as a starting prop along with Ben Murdoch-Masila, while recent signing Freddy Lussick is named at hooker after his solid interchange outings against the Rabbitohs and the Dragons.

Former Queensland Origin prop Dunamis Lui is included on the extended bench after being signed on Monday for the rest of the season.

Captaining feeder club Redcliffe in the Queensland Cup, the 32-year-old brings extensive experience to the Warriors after a total of 169 appearances for Brisbane, Manly Warringah, St George Illawarra and Canberra. He was in the losing Raiders side in the 2019 grand final against the Roosters.

While Harris-Tavita and Jesse Arthars make their comebacks, hooker Wayde Egan (calf) and back rowers Josh Curran (knee) and Bayley Sironen (osteitis pubis) remain on the injury list ahead of anticipated returns next week.

Since winning three matches on end, the Warriors have had just one victory in their last seven matches while the Knights have only one win in their last nine games.

The Warriors face the Knights in Saturday's Indigenous Round clash at Moreton Daily Stadium at 5pm.

Warriors team: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Viliame Vailea, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Shaun Johnson; Ben Murdoch-Masila, Freddy Lussick, Jazz Tevaga, Euan Aitken, Tohu Harris (c), Jack Murchie.

Interchange: Taniela Otukolo, Aaron Pene, Bunty Afoa, Eliesa Katoa.

Reserves: Jesse Arthars, Rocco Berry, Dunamis Lui, Daejarn Asi, Pride Peterson-Robati, Ronald Volkman, Jackson Frei.