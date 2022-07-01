A mask around his chin did not stop Reece Walsh, left, from getting Covid. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors will be hopeful of avoiding any more Covid withdrawals, with a nervy 48 hours ahead for the club.

The Auckland team lost fullback Reece Walsh on Friday, after the 19-year-old tested positive for the virus earlier that morning.

It's a significant blow, ahead of the Tigers homecoming clash (Sunday 4pm).

Walsh has been struggling – along with the team – but playing in front of a capacity crowd could have brought out the best in the teenager.

He's been the primary goal kicker this season, while there is no readymade replacement in his position.

Chanel Harris-Tavita filled in during the opening round with aplomb, while Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has plenty of NRL experience at the back (41 games).

It's also a shame for the fans, with the exciting Walsh one of the main drawcards.

Now there is a wait, to see if more positive cases emerge.

The club are confident there won't be, after only their second Covid scratching this season (Bayley Sironen missed the round four clash with the Broncos), but as the All Blacks have discovered this week, there is often no rhyme or reason to Covid spread.

The Warriors have daily RATs. The players will be tested again on Saturday morning, before the final check on early Sunday afternoon, just before the team get on the bus to Mt Smart.

That trip will be extra special for prop Bunty Afoa, whose 100th NRL game dovetails with the homecoming celebration.

"It's outstanding," said coach Stacey Jones. "Bunty is a terrific footballer and a better person. He deserves this, to be able to come back here and play this game at home."

Not many Warriors players get to celebrate milestones in front of a capacity Mt Smart crowd – the last was Simon Mannering, for his 300th match in 2018 – but it is deserving for Afoa, who has been a loyal and dedicated servant.

Afoa, who made his NRL debut in 2016, is one of the last homegrown products and has overcome an ACL reconstruction and periods of being on the outer.

"It means a lot," said Afoa. "I've come a long way. There has been a lot of setbacks but I really love this club, it has a special place in my heart."

Bunty Afoa will play his 100th game. Photo / Photosport

Afoa doesn't always make the headlines but he is a cult figure, with his 'from the back fence' charges that remind of heroes of yesteryear.

He's been a solid professional, epitomised by the 2018 season, when he only missed two games (out of 25) as the club reached the playoffs.

Being back in New Zealand is special for everyone but particularly Afoa. The 25-year-old still lives at home – "My little brother has been looking after the room really well" – and wouldn't have it any other way.

"There's the saying - it takes a village to raise a Warrior," said Afoa. "My whole family have been in my career from the very beginning. We are a really tight family, [we] all want to see each other succeed in life."

Afoa has no shortage of support, with a remarkable nine brothers and six sisters and a large extended family. That led to requests for 60-70 tickets, but he has been only able to provide 20.

"I know they are supporting from home and I will see them after the game," said Afoa.

After seeing his parents for the first time in 18 months earlier this week, the prop was part of an emotional club ceremony on Thursday to mark his centurion status.

"I told Mum that I loved her and Dad too," said Afoa. "To see Dad cry - I was getting a little bit teary. I knew they were proud of me."

But Afoa has now put any personal goals aside and is focused on a strong team performance.

"I really want the club to succeed and for us to come here, have a fresh start and our first home game in nearly two and a half years, I really want to get that win and build the season off that," said Afoa.

"There's no place like home. It's in our name. We are called the New Zealand Warriors. We are not the Brisbane Warriors or the Sydney Warriors."

The Warriors also announced on Friday that hooker Freddy Lussick has agreed a new two-year contract. The 21-year-old was originally signed as cover after the departure of Kodi Nikorima in May but has earned a revised deal until the end of the 2024 season.