Benji Marshall has resigned from his high-profile media commitments with Fox Sports and Triple M. Photo / Getty Images

Less than a week after signing a five-year coaching deal with the Wests Tigers, rugby league icon Benji Marshall has resigned from his high-profile media commitments with Fox Sports and Triple M.

On Thursday evening, Tim Sheens was announced as the Tigers' coach for the next two seasons, with Marshall poised to take over from 2025 in a bid to rejuvenate the struggling club.

The Tigers, who are currently reeling at the bottom of the NRL ladder, haven't played finals since 2011, but Marshall is adamant he can turn things around alongside Sheens and former teammate Robbie Farah, who will be an assistant coach to Sheens in 2023 and 2024.

"It's very exciting, I love this club," Marshall told Fox League's NRL 360 last week.

"To have this opportunity to go and be mentored by someone like Tim Sheens for two years and then take over as head coach, it's something I've dreamt of.

"It's come a bit sooner than I expected but you know what, I back myself to take this opportunity and do a good job.

"I'm passionate about it and looking forward to the challenge."

But as first revealed by The Daily Telegraph, Marshall has been forced to step away from media gigs with Fox Sports and Triple M, meaning the 37-year-old's Monday night talk show on Fox League will be scrapped.

"It's been borne out of wanting to get started now with Tim (Sheens),'' Marshall told the News Corp publication.

"There's plenty of work to be done as far as planning for next season, how we want to play and what type of roster reflects that style that we want to play.

"No doubt it was a tough call as I have enjoyed my time with both Fox and Triple M thoroughly, but I've never been half-hearted about things and I need to focus on the Tigers, so that we're ready on November 1, not just getting started on November 1."

Fox Sports executive editor Luke McIlveen said: "We've loved working with Benji, he's a superstar of the game and we look forward to continuing to work with him as coach of the Tigers.

"The Tigers are a big club with a trusted-on fan base and his next journey 20 years after leading them to a premiership will be fascinating."

Triple M Head of Sports Content Ewan Giles said: "Everyone at Triple M congratulates Benji on his appointment with the Tigers.

"His insight is first-class and he'll be a tremendous acquisition for the club.

"We wish him all the best.''

Sheens, who is currently serving as the club's director of football, coached the Tigers in 249 games from 2003 to 2012. He and Marshall were the driving force behind the club's maiden premiership in 2005.

Marshall played 257 games in 14 seasons for the Tigers after making his NRL debut in 2002, scoring 1181 points for the club.