Broncos Ezra Mam reacts during the NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Brisbane Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo / AP

An upset Ezra Mam has told Brisbane officials he is adamant Sydney Roosters prop Spencer Leniu racially abused him in the NRL’s season-opening Las Vegas double-header.

In an incident that threatens to overshadow rugby league’s march into the USA, Leniu was placed on report late in the Broncos’ 20-10 loss at Allegiant Stadium.

The NRL have since confirmed they are reviewing the matter, which could lead to Leniu being sent straight to the judiciary on return to Australia if charged.

Latrell Mitchell has also demanded the NRL take action, posting to Instagram: “I stand with you Bala. (The NRL) better deal with this s**t”.

Indigenous star Mam could be heard telling referee Adam Gee, “He called me a monkey”, as other Broncos players also say, “He called him a monkey”.

Gee said he did not hear the alleged slur himself, and asked Mam if he wanted to make a formal complaint, to which Mam responded: “Yes I do”.

When placed on report by Gee, Leniu can be heard saying to the referee: “Why would I say that?”.

Spencer Leniu of the Roosters. Photo / Getty Images

Leniu told Triple M after the match that he was not “worried at all”, and that the incident was “just fun and games on the field, that’s it”.

But Broncos coach Kevin Walters said Mam was certain a racial slur had been made.

“He’s pretty upset in there,” Walters said.

“He’s adamant (there was a slur), but we’ll leave it with the NRL. They’re looking at it.

“We certainly support Ezra and our player and everything that’s around that.”

Broncos captain Adam Reynolds said he personally had not heard the slur, but was shocked by the allegation.

“In this day and age, you wouldn’t think this is still out there,” Reynolds said.

“I was well away from it. But we support our player. He is pretty upset in there.

“We certainly don’t stand for racism and we’ll support Ezra and get around him, make sure he’s alright.”

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson said he had not spoken to Samoan Test representative Leniu about the allegation yet, but said it was important a process was followed.

“He obviously made the complaint, but that doesn’t mean that it’s right,” Robinson said.

“It’ll go through the formal process as it should.”

The incident came in a brutal but entertaining win for the Roosters to start the season, in front of 40,746 fans at Allegiant Stadium.

