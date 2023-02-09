NRL All Stars at Rotorua Intermediate

It could be just one small encounter with a sporting great that may give a child the idea to try and become a professional sports player.

That was the idea behind a school gala day yesterday at Rotorua Intermediate School where more than 1000 Rotorua school children got the opportunity to be inspired by NRL All Star players.

The players were brought to the school in an initiative organised by the Rotorua Lakes Council as part of the festivities leading up to tomorrow’s games at Rotorua International Stadium.

The Indigenous Australian and Aotearoa Māori men’s, women’s and touch players spent the day with the children aged 8 to 13 from 19 Rotorua schools playing touch, doing league ball skills and learning cultural dances.

Harper Downs, 9, from Westbrook School runs the ball. Photo / Andrew Warner

For 9-year-old Harper Downs, it was a great chance for him to rub shoulders with some top sportspeople.

The Westbrook School pupil was spotted playing touch with some Aotearoa Māori touch players as he showed off his speed and fancy footwork.

He told the Rotorua Daily Post after his game he would like to be like the sports players one day because they looked fit and healthy.

Women’s Indigenous All Star Shaniah Power spent some time getting to know Harper’s sister, Isla, 8, a keen touch and rugby player at her school.

Power said the value such interactions had on young people couldn’t be underestimated.

“It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation to have something like this. It’s also such a special experience for us to be involved in.”

Fellow Indigenous All Star Kirra Dibb said being part of communities was “massive” and they were grateful their trip to New Zealand featured so much interaction with locals.

“Giving back to the community feels good for us as well.”

Maori All Stars touch player Chylo Flavell goes for a sprint. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Women’s Indigenous All Stars coach Ben Jeffries said it felt great to be out of Australia and experiencing something new.

“It’s a special time. Today is our day off but it is important to connect and it goes to the heart of our values which is to inspire. It’s part of who we are.”

Before the games got under way, Rotorua Intermediate School students put on a pōhiri for their manuhiri (visitors) including impressive te reo speeches from Rotorua Intermediate student Teuamairangi Webster-Tarei and Rotorua Boys’ High School student Te Rito Rika.

NRL particpation co-ordinator Jonathon Dallas said at the pōhiri that seeing how proud the students were of their culture was “inspiring”.

“This is a great honour for us.”

Pōhiri for NRL All Stars players and coaching with students at Rotorua Intermediate School. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Intermediate principal Garry de Thierry told the players at the welcome to not underestimate their influence.

“Showing your commitment, skill level and having the right mindset puts ideas in their heads that they can aspire to great things as well.”

Schools taking part included Selwyn School, Ngongotahā Primary School, Rotorua Intermediate School, Kawaha Point School, Otonga Primary School, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Koutu, Kaitao Intermediate, Glenholme School, Aorangi School, Westbrook School, Malfroy School, Rotorua Primary School, Lynmore Primary School, Rotokawa School, St Michael’s Catholic School, Western Heights Primary School, Ōwhata School, Te Rangihakahaka Centre for Science and Technology, Rotorua Seventh-Day Adventist School and Sunset Primary School.

Gates for Saturday’s games open on Saturday at 1.15pm with a friendly game of touch between Indigenous and Māori All Stars at 2.15pm. The women’s game kicks off at 3.30pm and the men’s match kicks off at 5.45pm.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster.