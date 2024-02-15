The NRL All Stars day hits Townsville in North Queensland in 2024 as the Indigenous and Māori and All Stars sides come together in a celebration of culture and rugby league on Friday, February 16.

Last year’s men’s All Stars game resulted in the Indigenous All Stars sneaking home 28-24 in a thriller while the Māori All Stars enjoyed a 16-12 victory in the women’s match in Rotorua.

From the pre-game haka and corroboree to world-class on-field performances, All Stars is as much about the occasion as it is about the results.

Men’s Indigenous All Stars v Māori All Stars squad lists

Indigenous: 1. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Josh Addo-Carr, 3. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 4. Kotoni Staggs, 5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Shaquai Mitchell, 9. Kierran Moseley, 10. Josh Kerr, 11. Adam Elliott, 12. Josh Curran, 13. J’maine Hopgood, 14. Bailey Butler, 15. Brian Kelly, 16. Hohepa Puru, 17. Bailey Biondi-Odo, 18. Zac Fulton, 19. Jordan Grant, 20. Kyle Laybutt.

Māori: 1. Jesse Arthars, 2. Jojo Fifita, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Royce Hunt, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Joseph Tapine, 14. Jazz Tevaga, 15. Trey Mooney, 16. Xavier Willison, 17. Dylan Walker, 18. Te Maire Martin, 19. Jack Howarth, 20. Keenan Palasia.

Who to watch from the Indigenous All Stars: Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell, Kotoni Staggs, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, and Alofiana Khan-Pereira make up an outrageously talented back five while Sharks pair Nicho Hynes and Braydon Trindall are a danger in the halves. Former Warrior Josh Curran will start in the second row.

Who to watch from the Māori All Stars: Storm star Jahrome Hughes and former Warriors, now Dolphins, playmaker Kodi Nikorima get the nod in the halves with Jesse Arthars and Brandon Smith at fullback and hooker respectively. Briton Nikora, Kenny Bromwich and Joe Tapine make up a powerful back row for the Māori. Dane Gagai loves a big game, you’d be brave to bet against him crossing the chalk.

Mya Hill-Moana of Māori All Stars lays down the challenge in Rotorua. Photo / Photosport

Women’s Indigenous All Stars v Māori All Stars squad lists

Indigenous: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Monique Donovan, 3. Jaime Chapman, 4. Bobbi Law, 5. Kimberley Hunt, 6. Taliah Fuimaono, 7. Kirra Dibb, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Quincy Dodd, 10. Tallisha Hardern, 11. Olivia Kernick, 12. Shaylee Bent, 13. Keilee Joseph, 14. Taneka Todhunter, 15. Grace Kemp, 16, Janelle Williams, 17. Mahalia Murphy, 18. Jasmine Peters

Māori: 1. Corban Baxter, 2. Zali Fay, 3. Shanie Parker, 4. Botille Vette-Welsh, 5. Jasmine Strange, 6. Raecene McGregor, 7. Zahara Temara, 8. Shannon Mato, 9. Destiny Brill, 10. Mya Hill-Moana, 11. Annessa Biddle, 12. Kennedy Cherrington, 13. Brooke Anderson, 14. Ashleigh Quinlan, 15. Kerehitina Matua, 16. Rima Butler, 17. Chante Temara, 18. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith

Who to watch from the Indigenous All Stars: 2023 Dally M Medal winner Tamika Upton starts at fullback for her first All Stars appearance since 2022, Taliah Fuimaono will play her first top-level game in almost seven months - an ankle injury had her play just one NRLW game last year. Origin teammates Shaylee Bent and Olivia Kernick start in the second row, and Queensland’s Keilee Joseph starts at lock.

Who to watch from the Māori All Stars: Corban Baxter, Raecene McGregor and Botille Vette-Welsh all return to the side after missing last year’s match in Rotorua. Baxter takes the spot of the injured Gayle Broughton at fullback, having previously been used in the centres for the Māori, while McGregor joins Zahara Teamara in the halves and Vette-Welsh lines up at centre. Sharks NRLW Rookie of the Year Annessa Biddle is in the second row (she’s being used mostly as a centre or winger thus far in her career).

How to watch the NRL All Stars

The Women’s Indigenous v Māori All Stars will kick off 7.50pm NZT (5.50pm local time) to be followed by the Men’s match at 10.10pm NZT (8.10pm local time) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Both matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sport.



