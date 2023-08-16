NPC rugby: The best and worst of round 2

Canterbury loose forward Billy Harmon jumps over a pile of bodies during the NPC match against North Harbour. Photo / Brett Phibbs, Photosport

Tim Brightwell tunes in for the highs and lows from the latest round of the NPC

Best NPC history lesson: North Harbour v Canterbury

Remember the Canterbury v North Harbour semifinal from 1994? How about the Battle of Onewa Domain between North Harbour and Auckland in that same year? Last weekend’s return to Onewa Domain gave James Parson and Richard Turner plenty to talk about off the pitch in between the action of the Harbour v Canterbury clash.

A determined North Harbour looked to notch their first win of the season after a last-minute loss to Hawke’s Bay in the opening round, but couldn’t stop a clinical final 20 from Canterbury driven by a stacked bench, including returning All Blacks Dallas McLeod and the oft-injured Grace Cullen.

Worst sign for a Super Rugby franchise

After a pretty uninspiring Super Rugby campaign, Highlanders fans would be looking for some green shoots from the Otago provincial side. Unfortunately, Saturday afternoon saw more pain heaped on the faithful fans. Sitting at the bottom of the table after two rounds, it’s hard to see when – or even if – a turnaround will come.

Best unofficial cup

The Tux Cup (“From Cape Reinga to the Bluff, there’s only one feed that’s good enough”) between Northland and Southland is always a great fixture for fans of provincial code. Last weekend’s clash was no exception. It had everything: Jeff Wilson talking about his Mum in the crowd, a Marty Banks sighting and the opportunity for the Rugby Park ground announcers to dust off the golden point rules and lock the gates before the crowd escaped at the end of regular time. Too bad that neither team could find a drop goal in the last 10 minutes to secure the win.

(The official trophy these teams play for is, of course, the Hetaraka Te Tai Trophy, introduced last year.)

Worst showing from an All Blacks-laden squad

With four recent All Blacks and a handful of senior Super Rugby players you’d think Auckland would have put up a better showing against another top-tier NPC squad in the Crusader-Bs / Tasman squad. Unfortunately the first half was all one-way traffic for Tasman, scoring 19 unanswered points, All Black-in-waiting Levi Aumua in dominating form.

Best way to bury a disappointing 2022

Taranaki have already matched their total number of wins from a disappointing 2022 season. They have a combination of Super Rugby experience, young stars who have something to prove in Stephen Perofeta and Kini Naholo and stalwarts who are playing their last season in the amber and black. It’s a mix that could find them in the playoffs at the end of the season.

Best crowd participation

Southland fans in the 78th minute singing along to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers Otherside marked a new entry into the standard songs you hear at New Zealand rugby fixtures.

Best James Parsons quote

North Harbour v Canterbury, 64th minute, Lote Inisi try: ”As they say: The dream is free but the hustle is sold separately.”

Best Joe Wheeler quote

Southland v Northland, extra time: “It’s like daylight savings at the pub when you get an extra hour. The clock says you have to go home at 3am. But then you get a surprise. Then you get another hour.”

Things to look forward to next week