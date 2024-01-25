Novak Djokovic and his ‘special relationship’ with a Melbourne tree was too much for even one of the most professional of newsreaders to handle.

After his four-set defeat of Australian crowd-favourite Alexei Popyrin at Rod Laver Arena, the Serbian superstar spoke about a particular spot in Melbourne’s botanical gardens, where a special tree he has kept returning to whenever he is in town resides.

“There’s one particular tree that I’ve been having [a] special relationship with, so to say, in the last 15 years.

“I love every corner of [the] botanical gardens. I think it’s [an] incredible treasure for Melbourne to have such a park and nature in the middle of the city.

“I got connected with that tree. I just liked it. I liked its roots and the trunks and branches and everything. So I started climbing it years ago. That’s it. I just have a connection,” said the ten-time Australian open champion.

Djokovic spoke about how spending time with the tree and meditating helps him to feel grounded. He was careful not to reveal its location to protect his and the tree’s privacy.

“That particular tree, I cannot reveal which one, I’ll try to keep it discreet for myself when I’m there to have my own time. I like to ground myself and connect with that old friend,” he said.

Revered Newstalk ZB newsreader, Andrew Alderson, managed to get through his opening story of the bulletin but was then beset with laughter as he seemed to ponder exactly what a ‘special relationship’ may entail.

Host Tim Dower shoots a quick “pull yourself together” down the line and Alderson assures him he is “getting there” but the tone in his voice is a dead giveaway as to the expression of humour on his face.

The facade of security soon comes tumbling down as Alderson begins to explain the NRL’s new short drop out rule change and divulges into further sniggers, enshrining the bulletin as radio gold.



