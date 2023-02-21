Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková was bordering on angry after the loss to Argentina. Photo / Photosport

It’s taken a long time, but it feels like Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková has finally developed a ruthless edge.

After 18 months of generally accentuating the positive — and using the carrot rather than the stick — she has ran out of patience.

At least that was the impression, in the wake of the 2-0 defeat to Argentina in Hamilton on Monday night.

The Czech born coach was visibly simmering — bordering on angry — after another frustrating defeat at home.

The performance was a significant improvement on the dismal display against Portugal last Friday — especially in terms of intensity and effort — and Klimková acknowledged the positive response.

But they still conceded two soft goals, gave up several other chances and weren’t sharp enough in the final third, despite creating a few opportunities.

It’s a recipe that won’t be good enough at the Women’s World Cup in July, as the stakes rise and the margins get finer.

“We improved and we had more positive moments but that’s not good enough to win and we should be definitely winning these games,” bristled Klimková.

This current series of matches was meant to replicate what will come in July — with group games against Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland — but similar results would mean early elimination.

“It’s tough because we planned to have six points and we have zero points,” said Klimková. “But if we needed this for our movement forward, I’m taking it. We have to really start thinking that our performances at this point are not going to be good enough to make things happen on the field.”

Klimková mentioned the off-field gains made by the squad — “we are more and more connected” — but agreed there has to be a visible dividend.

The first goal was a defensive shambles, as the Ferns lost the ball from a short goal kick, then couldn’t react quickly to clean up the danger. And it wasn’t an isolated incident, as New Zealand got into trouble on several occasions trying to play out.

Klimková encourages the variation — “I am glad we are brave enough” — but admitted they have to be more judicious.

“It’s just too predictable and too easy to read,” said Klimková. “That has to change. We can’t give [up] such an easy goal.”

Overall, the Ferns looked better defensively in a familiar 4-4-2 shape but were still loose at times, as Argentina found space. The issues often arose because of cheap turnovers in bad areas, leaving them exposed.

“We just have to be smarter with our decisions on the ball and movement,” said Klimková. “And we have to be much more proactive. Many times we were just reacting.”

The other issue was the offensive work, with not enough dividend from time in opposition territory. Players either got isolated from each other, made a poor decision or couldn’t execute the right pass.

“We need to be more composed,” said Klimková. “We have to be better in this part of the field.”

The Portugal defeat was “shocking” and there was a reaction, as the team spent 48 hours soul searching.

Klimková is confident of a further response on Thursday (7pm), as the two teams meet at North Harbour Stadium.

Two precious spots at the Women’s World Cup will be decided on Wednesday, as the playoff tournament reaches a conclusion.

World No 38 Chile face 55th ranked Haiti at North Harbour Stadium (2pm) before Portugal (22) take on Cameroon (58) at Waikato Stadium (7pm).

Fifa will donate all ticket revenue from those two matches to support the cyclone and flood relief efforts in Aotearoa.

“Like all New Zealanders our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle,” said 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup chief executive Dave Beeche.

“Sports fans now have a chance to get along to witness some world class football and in doing so help those hardest hit by the severe weather of the past few weeks.”