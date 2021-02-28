'No time for you as a human': Cricket great Dale Steyn slams Simon Doull over 'mid-life crisis' swipe

South African cricket icon Dale Steyn has fired back at former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull following a bizarre "mid-life crisis" swipe in commentary.
Representing the Quetta Gladiators on Friday evening, the 37-year-old Steyn claimed 2/44 in a three-wicket loss to Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League, his first professional match since early December.
While Steyn sat in the dressing room during the first innings, Doull remarked on the South African's shoulder-length hair, which he had grown during the Covid lockdown.
"A little mid-life crisis with that hair," Doull said in commentary.
England great David Gower replied: "Lockdown hair."
Steyn did not take kindly to the remarks, voicing his disgust on social media.
"If your job is to talk about the game, then do that," Steyn tweeted on Saturday evening.
"But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then I'm afraid I have no time for you as a human.
"You and anyone else like that to be fair.
Read More
- Former Black Cap Simon Doull opens up on whirlwind marriage that began at a hospital bedside - ...
- Cricket: Former Black Caps bowler Simon Doull reveals death threat from Indian Premier League f...
- Cricket: Former Black Caps bowler Simon Doull slammed for climate change comment in final ODI -...
- Covid 19 coronavirus: What snap lockdown means for NZ sport - America's Cup, Black Caps and Whi...
"That's all I have to say.
"It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.
"We lost but hopeful to pull it together in our remaining games.
"Thanks for the support. Have a great weekend everyone."
Steyn was South Africa's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, finishing his international career with 439 scalps at a remarkable average of 22.95.
Doull played 74 matches for New Zealand in a career plagued by injury, claiming 134 international wickets.