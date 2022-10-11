American footballer Devante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground as he walked out of the stadium. Video / Sky Sport

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could be suspended or fined for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following yesterday's loss at Kansas City.

A person familiar with the process told The Associated Press that the league is reviewing Adams' actions following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, with possible punishment including a fine or suspension. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn't made the review public.

NFL Network first reported that Adams could face discipline.

Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department's assault unit are investigating the incident and will work with prosecutors to determine whether charges are warranted, spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said Tuesday.

He did not provide a timetable, other than to say it could take more than a couple of days.

As Adams left the field, he pushed what appeared to be a member of a camera crew to the ground as he headed into the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel to the locker room.

Becchina said the photographer went to the hospital for treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department told The Kansas City Star on Tuesday that the man, a photographer at the game, filed a police report later that night claiming "he was pushed to the ground causing injury."

"[The victim] made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police," the incident report read, via the NFL Network. "The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening."

Adams apologised in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

"He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground," Adams said after the game. "I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.

"I shouldn't have responded that way, but that's the way I responded. I want to apologise to him for that."

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.