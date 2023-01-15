Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chargers. Photo / Getty

Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers today.

Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne’s 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback, the third-largest in playoff history.

“You couldn’t write a crazier script,” Lawrence said. “We said in the locker room that’s kind of how our season’s going. We’re never out of the fight. See what belief can do and see when a team believes in each other what you can accomplish.”

Patterson’s kick barely stayed inside the right upright and set off a raucous celebration for a franchise that had won just four games the previous two years. The Jaguars (10-8) won their sixth consecutive game and fifth straight at home — all five in come-from-behind fashion.

No one could have seen this one coming. Maybe not even Lawrence. But he was the steady hand in charge after a debacle of a first half. He finished 28-of-47 passing for 288 yards, stunning considering he the way he started.

Lawrence was downright dreadful to begin Jacksonville’s first playoff game since losing in the 2017 AFC title game. He became the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw four interceptions in the first half of a playoff game, joining Detroit’s Gary Danielson and Denver’s Craig Morton.

But he bounced back as well as anyone in NFL history.

“I didn’t have a choice,” Lawrence said. “If we’re going to win that game, digging ourselves a hole like that, you’ve got to score a lot of points. By doing that, your quarterback’s got to play well.

“These guys have sacrificed way too much for me to be the reason we lose an opportunity. That’s what I was thinking about. I know I’m going to make the plays. I’ve just got to get back on track. The guys around me made plays. It’s not just me.”

The Jaguars, who also turned the ball over when a punt hit Chris Claybrook’s helmet, became the first team in the Super Bowl era to win a playoff game with a turnover differential of minus-five or worse. Teams with that turnover deficit had been 0-19.

Lawrence misfired early and often and started getting booed long before halftime. His confidence seemed shot. His swagger appeared gone. All the progress he made in his first season with coach Doug Pederson looked like it would be flushed in the team’s finale.

But Lawrence never wavered. He connected with Evan Engram, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones and Christian Kirk for touchdowns that increasingly raised the team’s belief in their quarterback and their comeback.

Lawrence added one of the biggest plays when he jumped for a two-point conversion with 5:25 to play that made it 30-28 — and put the Jaguars in position to win instead of tie.

Jacksonville’s defence responded by sacking Justin Herbert and then forcing a punt. Lawrence took over from there, with a significant assist from Etienne.

“I feel like the running back, when it gets to that point of the game, you’re supposed to be the closer,” Etienne said. “Coach believed in me on that fourth-and-1, to give me the ball. I had to make something happen for my teammates.”

Herbert threw for 273 yards and a touchdown without an interception, but the Chargers’ offence was largely ineffective after a 62-yard TD drive that made it 24-0 midway through the second quarter

Lawrence’s heroics overshadowed Brock Purdy’s stellar playoff debut for the San Francisco 49ers.

The rookie completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions to win his sixth consecutive start, beating the Seattle Seahawks 41-23.

The 262nd — and final — pick of last spring’s draft out of Iowa State, Purdy’s unlikely story started when he was pushed into action after an injury in December to starter Jimmy Garoppolo.The Seahawks led 17-16 and kept things close through most of three quarters, but the 49ers poured it on late.

The games continue with three more tomorrow: Miami at Buffalo, Baltimore at Cincinnati and the New York Giants at Minnesota. The opening weekend wraps up Tuesday with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.