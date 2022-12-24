Winter weather is blanketing the US as a massive storm bringing frigid temps, snow and floods. Video / AP

The Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints have played an NFL game in some of the coldest conditions in history.

The temperature was -14 degrees celsius at kick-off, making it the coldest regular-season game in Cleveland history, and wind chill made the conditions even chillier, making the game feel like it was being played in -30 degrees celsius - colder than the climate on the South Pole.

The Browns host the Saints today in polar weather conditions.



With wind chill, it's projected to feel like -21°F at kickoff. The current temperature at the South Pole is -15°F. pic.twitter.com/IdZOTHImo8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 24, 2022

As a result, only a hardy few fans showed up to watch the game, and those who braved the conditions were allowed priority seating in an attempt to keep warm.

The stadium PA mercifully just invited all the fans sitting in the upper deck to come down to the lower bowl #Browns #Saints — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 24, 2022

I cannot believe there are people choosing to be in the stands to watch Browns-Saints. You guys are truly dedicated. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 24, 2022





To make matters worse for the far-too-dedicated Browns fans in attendance, Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the Saints went outside and handled Cleveland’s arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win, to eliminate the Browns from the playoffs.

The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history.

Just walking outside was too much for me idk how the @Browns are playing a whole game rn😂😂 respect 🫡‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 24, 2022

Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints’ 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down with 19 seconds left by Carl Granderson, ending the Browns’ postseason hopes.

Kamara scored on a four-yard run late in the third quarter — set up by Daniel Sorensen’s interception of Watson and 36-yard return — as the Saints, still kicking in the NFC playoff hunt, overcame a 10-0 deficit.

New Orleans came in trailing Tampa Bay by one game in the weak, wide-open NFC South.

Cleveland are guaranteed a losing season in coach Kevin Stefanski’s third year, having played most of this one without Watson.

Watson had a 12-yard rushing TD but struggled to pass in the blustery conditions (15 of 31 for 135 yards) and fell to 2-2 as a starter since returning from his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.

The Browns’ porous rushing defense was a problem once again as the Saints, rotating Andy Dalton and Hill at quarterback and snapping it directly to Kamara, rolled up 152 yards on the ground.

The Saints had never been this cold. Their previous coldest game was -4 degrees celsius on December 26, 1993 in Philadelphia, but at least they walked away with a win, and celebrated in the Christmas spirit.

The #Saints blasting Xmas music so loudly from their locker room you can still hear it standing outside the #Browns locker room — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 24, 2022

- With AP