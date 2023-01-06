ESPN football analyst and former NFL player Dan Orlovsky has touched the USA with a heartfelt prayer for Buffalo Bulls player Damar Hamlin. Video / ESPN

ESPN football analyst and former NFL player Dan Orlovsky has touched the USA with a heartfelt prayer for Buffalo Bulls player Damar Hamlin. Video / ESPN

Former NFL star, now ESPN analyst, Dan Orlovsky stunned sports viewers this week by conducting a prayer session on TV show NFL Live in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest.

An emotional Orlovsky broke into the impromptu moment after the show aired coverage of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game. Hamlin collapsed when his heart stopped after making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After watching Hamlin being resuscitated on the field, Orlovsky felt compelled to add his show’s prayers for his recovery; a sight that surprised many viewers.

“I heard the Buffalo Bills organisation say that we believe in prayer, and maybe this is not the right thing to do, but it’s just on my heart and I want to pray for Damar Hamlin right now,” Orlovsky began.

“I’m going to do it out loud, I’m going to close my eyes and bow my head, and I’m just going to pray for him.”

As co-hosts Laura Rutledge and Marc Spears joined him with bowed heads, Orlovsky continued.

“God, we come to you in these moments that we don’t understand, that are hard because we believe that you’re God and coming to you and praying to you has impact. We’re sad. We’re angry. We want answers, but some things are unanswerable. We just want to pray, truly come to you and pray for strength for Damar, for healing for Damar, for comfort for Damar. Be with his family to give him the peace,” he prayed.

“If we didn’t believe that prayer didn’t work, we wouldn’t ask this of you, God. I believe in prayer. We believe in prayer. We lift up Damar Hamlin’s name in Your name. Amen.”

Buffalo Bills players and staff prayed for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin as he was being treated on the field for a cardiac arrest. Photo / AP

Sports fans and fellow commentators praised Orlovsky’s live prayer for Hamlin on Twitter.

“This is amazing,” ESPN colleague Ashley Brewer tweeted. “I teared up watching this in my living room today. Proud to call you my teammate & brother in Christ.”

“Dan Orlovsky didn’t just send off a ‘praying for Damar Hamlin’ tweet. He paused during NFL Live, bowed his head, and prayed. Powerful, brave, and genuine,” Outkick sportswriter Mark Harris wrote.

“This is as powerful as it gets. Praying on national TV probably wasn’t an easy thing to do … but @danorlovsky7 did exactly that. Let’s all follow his example and keep praying for Hamlin,” ClutchPoints writer Joey Mistretta agreed.

Faith on the Field host Rob Maaddi wrote, “Proud of you, bro. ‘For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there among them’.”

Entrepreneur Joe Pompliano tweeted, “Shoutout to Dan Orlovsky for not just saying thoughts & prayers but actually stopping NFL Live to bow his head, close his eyes, and pray for Damar Hamlin. Kudos to you, @danorlovsky7.”

“I have never seen anything like this before. Dan Orlovsky just prayed for Damar Hamlin live on @espn moments ago. See below. ‘So teach us to number our days, That we may present to You a heart of wisdom.’ -Psalm 90:12 @danorlovsky7,” professor Denny Burk remarked.

Considerable concern from teammates, the NFL and the public remains for Hamlin, despite him waking and showing ‘remarkable improvement’ over the past 24 hours.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact,” the Bills said in a statement. “His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

Hamlin’s agent, Ronald Butler, told The Associated Press that Hamlin was awake and has been able to grip the hands of family members at his hospital bedside.