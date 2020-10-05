Eden Park could be renamed as of tomorrow.

Newshub has reported that the naming rights of Eden Park have been sold to ASB Bank, after a press release was sent out earlier today saying a "major announcement" was set for tomorrow morning.

It's unclear how much ASB have paid for the rights, how long the deal will last and what New Zealand's national stadium will be renamed.

The Eden Park Trust Board have for years resisted conceding the rights, but Newshub have reported financial pressures due to the Covid-19 pandemic was a contributing factor.

Earlier today, Eden Park confirmed it's hosting of the second Bledisloe Cup test as Auckland looks set to move down to Alert Level 1.

New Zealand Rugby has welcomed the Government's announcement today which will also allow fans at the game.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said it was great news to confirm the fixture in Auckland.

"Auckland fans missed out on both the North v South match last month and the Blues v Crusaders match so this is positive news that they will be able to enjoy test match rugby," he said.

"With only two opportunities to watch the All Blacks play in New Zealand this year, and both matches being on Sunday afternoons, we are sure fans will enjoy both occasions.

"There is a real buzz growing in Wellington and around the country as the home Bledisloe Cup series is about to get underway. Just under 28,000 tickets have sold for Sunday so we encourage fans to make sure they get in quick."

Tickets for the Auckland match will go on pre-sale tomorrow with public sale starting midday on Thursday.

Tickets remain on sale for this weekend's opening test in Wellington.