Crowds will return to Eden Park for test match rugby next weekend with confirmation of the second Bledisloe Cup match to go ahead on Sunday October 18.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has welcomed the Government's announcement today that Auckland will move to alert level 1 this week which will allow fans at the game.

NZR General Manager Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said it was great news to confirm the fixture in Auckland.

"Auckland fans missed out on both the North v South match last month and the Blues v Crusaders match so this is positive news that they will be able to enjoy test match rugby," he said.

"With only two opportunities to watch the All Blacks play in New Zealand this year, and both matches being on Sunday afternoons, we are sure fans will enjoy both occasions.

"There is a real buzz growing in Wellington and around the country as the home Bledisloe Cup series is about to get underway. Just under 28,000 tickets have sold for Sunday so we encourage fans to make sure they get in quick."

Tickets for the Auckland match will go on pre-sale tomorrow with public sale starting midday on Thursday.

Tickets remain on sale for this weekend's opening test in Wellington.