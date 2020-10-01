Uncapped Crusaders lock Mitchell Dunshea has been called into the All Blacks squad.

Dunshea replaces Crusaders teammate Quinten Strange, who has left the camp after suffering an ankle injury.

Strange is understood to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.

Quinten Strange during All Blacks training. Photo / Photosport

His departure leaves the squad with a gap in an already tricky area of depth. Dunshea will assemble with the team next week in Wellington ahead of the first Bledisloe Cup test.

Advertisement

Canterbury co-coach Reuben Thorne says they only found out during this afternoon's training session, ahead of his side's Mitre 10 Cup match against Wellington this weekend.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for him. We thought he might be in that position already.

"He's one of those guys who just works and works and works. Underrated as a lineout forward.

"His work rate's massive he gets around the field and makes a lot of tackles. I don't think it'll be an issue for him at a high level – he's got the talent, he's got the desire and he's as tough as nails."

Thorne says it wasn't the biggest surprise to lose Dunshea to All Blacks selection.

"The locking stocks, it's a challenging area and we know there's a couple of guys with injury concerns… we always felt our locks were probably at risk, particularly Mitch.

"It's a bit of a blow for us to be honest, because he's a key part of our group."

Meanwhile, Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape, Crusaders captain Scott Barrett and Otago hooker Liam Coltman have joined the camp.

Advertisement

Laumape (broken forearm) and Barrett (toe) will have their respective injuries assessed but both are expected to be among the 11 players added to the original 35-man squad, along with Wellington midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen who is in line to replace the injured Braydon Ennor, for the Rugby Championship.

Coltman has been called in to cover Asafo Aumua who is recovering from a head knock suffered while playing for Wellington. Beauden Barrett is also back the squad following the birth of his daughter, Billie Rose.