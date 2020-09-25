Any rain in Melbourne today would help New Zealand's leading Melbourne Cup contender The Chosen One as his preparation steps up a level or two.

The Chosen One is one of the few Kiwis in with a chance for November's great race at Flemington and showed he has come back at least as strong as last season, if not better, winning fresh-up under a huge weight at Flemington last start.

Today he returns to Caulfield, where he won last season, but jumps enormously up in grade, taking on the weight-for-age stars in the A$800,000 Underwood Stakes.

"It is a big step up and he has been beaten in races like this before, particularly second-up," says co-trainer Andrew Forsman.

"But I think a little rain would help. We know it wouldn't bother him but it might slow a couple of the others down."

The Chosen One. Photo / Natasha Morello

The Chosen One has drawn barrier two over the 1800m and with the Caulfield rail out 6m staying handy could be crucial.

While it might be hard to see him beating Victorian boom horse Russian Camelot or the likes of Arcadia Queen and Humidor a close up run today will confirm The Chosen One as clearly the best NZ hope for the spring Cups.