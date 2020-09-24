Copy That may have to add a new weapon to his arsenal to maintain his winning roll at Alexandra Park tonight, but trainer Ray Green is confident he can.

The four-year-old has been the most delightful surprise package of harness racing's comeback, going on a rampage through the northern open-class races, and moving to the head of the New Zealand Cup market.

That is rarefied air for a North Island-trained horse in the last decade, but it is hard to argue with that honour, especially as Copy That's manners have been so superior to key rival Self Assured.

He has already scored one victory heading into tonight's $22,500 Spring Cup, moving forward from one on the second line at the 2200m standing start point, to the outside of the front.

"I am a lot happier about him starting out there rather than behind horses who could gallop," admits Green.

But the wide draw does mean if Copy That begins on par with most of his front-line rivals he could settle midfield or worse and over 2200m it is doubtful they will be waiting for him.

That could force him to come from back and wide to win, something he has never been asked to do before.

Copy That nearly won the Sires' Stakes at Addington last season coming very wide late, so there is no reason to think he can't be as explosive from off the speed, but open-class racing at Alexandra Park doesn't see many swooping winners.

There is no guarantee he will have to do that to win but Green says he thinks the sit-sprint version of Copy That can be just as potent.

"I am sure he could be and I'd be excited to see it. He is where he needs to be for this week."

Although Green is not worried about Copy That giving his rivals a start, he isn't so excited about the prospect of it for American Dealer in tonight's $200,000 Harness Million.

American Dealer used his inside draw to lead and beat Krug and It's All About Faith in the $140,000 Sires' Stakes Final last Friday but has drawn the second line tonight in a race Krug should lead.

"I can't see us beating Krug," says Green. "He was the equal of our horse last week but should lead and get the better run this time."

Perhaps the greatest intrigue for punters will be in the start and whether It's All About Faith even tries to cross Krug.

That would seem doubtful but the big horse is fast and if trainer-driver Mark Purdon decides not to have a go off the gate then it is hard to see how he is going to beat Krug.

The other mega clash tonight is the young star of northern trotting Bolt For Brilliance against his former stablemate Temporale in the main trot, with southerner Midnight Dash adding further interest.

Bolt For Brilliance lived up to his name, winning in a lower grade last Friday and might be too sharp for Temporale if they both step safely and settle close enough to each other.

But if Bolt For Brilliance is even slightly slow then Temporale is going to make him work.

The man who knows them both is Bolt For Brilliance's trainer, and Temporale's former trainer, Tony Herlihy.

"The start will definitely be crucial," says Herlihy.

"Temporale seems to be trotting perfectly but I wouldn't swap my drive if I could choose between the two. I'd stick with the younger horse."