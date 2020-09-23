Spring prospects for a group of promising Dean Wiles-trained youngsters will become clearer at Ellerslie on Saturday.

Wiles, these days training out of Cambridge, has five runners slated for the two and three-year-old races alone and has big targets for the youngsters should they shine.

Three-year-olds Flash Warrior and Tivaan Warrior will tackle the Barfoot & Thompson 1400, while the trio of Cherokee Warrior, Heroic Warrior and Indy Rose Warrior are set to do battle in the Dunstan Feeds 880, the first two-year-old race of the season.

Cherokee Warrior and Indy Rose Warrior are both entered for the $1 million Karaka Million (1200m) at Ellerslie on January 23.

"They have all trialled up really well," Wiles said of his two-year-olds.

"Two of them [Heroic Warrior and Indy Rose Warrior] have had two trials so they've got experience on their side too. Indy Rose Warrior isn't 100 per cent to run yet but she's a nice big filly suited to more ground. If she runs, she'll get back a bit but hopefully she'll be running on strongly."

El Roca filly Indy Rose Warrior was a 700m trial winner at Ruakaka, having placed in her first trial over 450m at the same venue in a trial in which Ocean Park colt Heroic Warrior finished second.

Heroic Warrior has since finished second in another 700m Ruakaka trial, while Showcasing colt Cherokee Warrior was a 450m trial winner earlier the same day in his only public appearance.

"Cherokee Warrior is very professional but he'll need to be from that barrier [nine] on Saturday," Wiles said.

"He's had just the one trial for a win. Sam Spratt was quite impressed with him from the trials. He did everything right and he's a nice horse going forward.

"Heroic Warrior is the speediest out of the three. From his draw [barrier five], he should go forward. Lynsey Satherley galloped him this morning and she was impressed with the way he worked.

"But I couldn't confidently predict how it will work out. This is two-year-old racing — anything can happen."

Flash Warrior and Tivaan Warrior look leading contenders in the three-year-old race.

