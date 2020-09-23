It's back! BYC, New Zealand's most celebrated and feared speciality cricket podcast, has strapped on the pads for another season.

Join Jason Hoyte, Paul Ford, Dylan Cleaver and a range of other dubious guests for those unmistakable sounds and smells of summer.

In this episode, the guys go over the fact that they are the Number 1 sports podcast in New Zealand and chat about cricket happenings around the world, including the IPL, Glenn Turner in the news and Chris Gayle's new tune "Groove".

Dylan also gives us his classic Bat of the Week and the guys help a listener out with some garden bed admin...

Plus, in the 'Today-ish In Cricket History' segment, the guys discuss the origins of the word "Clanger".