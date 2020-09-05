Ardie Savea would love the chance for a second, and a third, crack at the South.

Savea had just witnessed Will Jordan snaffle the 38-35 victory over his North side at his Hurricanes home ground, and called on powerbrokers to stage the one-off revival match again in future, following its eight-year hiatus.

"100 per cent," Savea said when asked if the North against South fixture should be played again. "I wish it was a three-game series. Hopefully whoever is in charge can make this game happen every year and turn it into like a State of Origin series. I'm pretty gutted about the loss, it would have been good to play again next week and redeem ourselves.

"North, South, make it a fixture. It should be awesome."

Advertisement

Who shone in North v South? Rate every player with our interactive player ratings tool

While the lack of spectators and, therefore, atmosphere at Sky Stadium combined with the maligned provincial selection criteria detracted from the genuine sense of rivalry, the skills on show were undeniable with 10 tries and 73 points scored.

Ardie Savea had a strong game for the North. Photo / Getty

Since gathering on Monday players and coaches from both sides extolled the virtues of mixing with those from rival Super teams throughout the training week. Further time together, in the case of a series, would only enhance already lethal combinations and cohesion.

A series scenario would also allow a narrative to develop week-to-week. The appetite for such a fixture is sure to be reflected by broadcast figures throughout Australia, South Africa and the UK. Had crowds been permitted to attend this match, it have sold out no matter where it was played in the country.

With the same talent and quality on display, interest is guaranteed.

Akira Ioane, who started alongside Savea in the North loose trio, shared his teammate's enthusiasm for the fixture to return.

"We'd love to get one up on the South. The whole week we were talking about trying to make it like State of Origin three-game series, especially this year with Covid slowing everything down. Hopefully next year there's a North South fixture and I can play in it again, if I'm lucky enough. It was pretty special."

Akira Ioane and Ardie Savea were both in favour of North v South returning. Photo / Getty

At this stage there are, however, no imminent plans to repeat the North South fixture next season, with the hope Super Rugby Aotearoa will instead be followed by a crossover tournament involving teams from the Sanzaar nations and Japan, and test matches.

Advertisement

With the realities of a more stable calendar in mind, South midfielder Jack Goodhue was much more circumspect in his view of whether the North South match will return anytime soon.

"It was an awesome spectacle but it's probably more complicated on whether it goes ahead every year," Goodhue said. "If circumstances allow it I think the players would be more than happy to play but there's a lot of things that need to line up for that."

Goodhue was naturally chuffed for Crusaders teammate Jordan to claim the match-winning try and ironically out leap Mitchell Hunt, the Tasman first-five eighth who played seven games for Auckland in his maiden provincial season and therefore represented the North.

"Will has been amazing all year. Right place, right time, he nails his role. Those Tasman boys will be talking about that one for a little while."

With the All Blacks squad set to be named this morning, Goodhue's midfield partner Braydon Ennor will be sweating on the diagnosis of his knee after twisting it while tackling opposite Rieko Ioane and hobbling off 13 minutes into the contest.

Ennor was expected to be included in the squad as one of four midfielders. The All Blacks have already lost classy Hurricanes second-five Ngani Laumape to a fractured forearm and will hope Ennor recovers to take his place.

Advertisement

Follow the All Blacks squad naming live on nzherald.co.nz and Newstalk ZB from 11.00am.