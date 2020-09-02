The wife of All Black TJ Perenara has posted a plea on social media for help to find her wedding and engagement rings which were misplaced during the birth of her daughter last month.

Greer Perenara says her jewellery was put into a plastic bag when she went into theatre during the birth, with the bag handed to her All Black husband.

However when TJ took off his scrubs to do skin-to-skin with his newborn daughter, the jewellery remained in the pocket of the scrubs which was left in the theatre room.

"Hoping that with the magic of social media we might have some luck tracking these down," she posted on Instagram.

Advertisement

Greer Perenara has posted an image of the jewellery which was misplaced during labour. Photo / Instagram

"I gave birth in Wellington hospital delivery unit. I ended up having to go to theatre where I removed my jewellery. I was wearing my engagement ring, my wedding band, and a geometric style ring and one earing (the other one fell out earlier in the throes of labour).

"Those items were put into a see-through hospital hazard bag and put inside the pocket of my husband's grey scrubs he was wearing in theatre. When baby was born, he had to do skin to skin with her and he took off the top half of his scrubs and left It on the theatre floor by accident.

"When we left theatre. The scrubs were apparently taken to laundry. We have been trying to work with them to track down my jewellery but to no luck so far."

She posted an update saying laundry from Wellington hospital goes to Palmerston North and pockets are very rarely checked so there was a chance they could still be in the scrubs.

Perenara shared images of the rings saying "There will be no questions. We just want them back".

Last week she posted a message on Instagram announcing the birth.

"Thank you for all the messages of support/suspense etc over the past few days. We have been settling in together as a new whānau with our pēpi who arrive earth side 24.08.20 at 12.01pm," the post said.

"You guys know I'll share the details and all the real talk with you eventually about birth etc. For now though, we are just taking some time to get to know our daughter and she's getting to know us.

Advertisement

"Pāpā @TJ_Perenara has been incredible, he was born to be a Dad! Seeing him step into fatherhood is just making me fall in love with him more every single day!

"We both think our girl is pretty cool and can't wait for you all to meet her when the time is right.

"Again, thank you for your support guys. I genuinely mean it."