The North v South clash will go ahead this weekend, with players vying for a chance to impress the All Blacks selectors ahead of the year's first squad selection. Christopher Reive highlights the four players who need to make a lasting impression.

Beauden Barrett

Beauden Barrett is in a two-horse race for the All Blacks No10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga.

Key Super Rugby Aotearoa stats (7 games):

62 per cent goal kicking, 9 try assists, 1 try, 37 carries, 3 clean breaks.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the best first-five of all?

Right now, it isn't Beauden Barrett. He's been good in limited time with the No 10 on his back for the Blues, but Crusaders counterpart Richie Mo'unga has been better – and has provided a larger sample size.

Barrett's ability is well-documented, winning two World Rugby Player of the Year awards for his work at first five-eighth for the All Blacks. But as Mo'unga has broken out both for the Crusaders and the All Blacks, Barrett is at risk of becoming a victim of his versatility – again.

He started his All Blacks career as an impact player from the bench and for the World Cup last year was deployed at fullback. Mo'unga is an out and out 10, whereas Barrett, despite favouring the pivot role, can play several positions. And with several good young fullbacks coming through – such as Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan – Barrett could now have even more competition.

Going head-to-head with Mo'unga in the North v South match provides Barrett more than simply a chance for another run at first-five, but a direct comparison to his nearest rival for the role. At the moment, Mo'unga has the edge. Can Barrett change that, or is he destined for a life at fullback or on the bench?

Damian McKenzie

Damian McKenize is one of several impressive fullbacks in the country.

Key Super Rugby Aotearoa stats (8 games):

99 carries (competition high), 489m carried, 19 defenders beaten, 83 points (no tries), 80 per cent goal kicking.

Damian McKenzie has the most to prove of any player involved in the North v South match. Back in the No 15 jersey full-time, McKenzie tried extremely hard to make things happen for the cellar-dwelling Chiefs, but he was never able to find consistent form.

While McKenzie had his struggles, the likes of Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan were vital for the Hurricanes and Crusaders respectively, and only improved their stocks in the eyes of the selectors.

Jordan was arguably the best attacking player in Super Rugby Aotearoa, leading the league in tries (5), metres carried (724) and line breaks (15). Jordan worked hard when given his opportunities and proved to be hard to stop.

Barrett emerged as one of the country's top playmakers in a roaming role at the back, with 10 try assists in six games, while he's a terrific kicking option both in general play and from the tee and a strong defender.

However, with Barrett and Jordan both in the South team, McKenzie has every opportunity to remind the All Blacks brass exactly why he's earned 23 caps in the black jersey already.

Akira Ioane

Akira Ioane had an impressive campaign for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Key Super Rugby Aotearoa stats (6 games):

68 tackles (4 missed), 7 turnovers won, 2 tries, 44 carries, 449 minutes.

Akira Ioane has always appeared to have the talent to make an impact on the international stage but for whatever reason has been unable to produce consistently at Super Rugby level.

That was until the Super Rugby Aotearoa season where, despite starting the campaign out of the Blues squad completely, he emerged as one of the team's best and most reliable contributors.

It seemed Steve Hansen's scathing assessment of Ioane - in which he implied the Blues loose forward was lazy - when the All Blacks named their first squad of 2019 lit a fire under the 25-year-old. Ioane played 80 minutes in four of his six appearances for the Blues this season (74 and 55 in the other two), and was a workhorse throughout the campaign.

Now, he has the opportunity prove to the new crop of All Blacks coaches that he is a genuine option for test football. With so much depth in the loose forwards in New Zealand right now, the North v South set up gives player the chance to show how hard they are willing to work and how it translates on the field.

For a player the All Blacks had seemingly given up on, this might be his last opportunity to make them think otherwise.

Shannon Frizell

Shannon Frizell was one of the best loose forwards in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Key Super Rugby Aotearoa stats (8 games):

98 tackles (16 missed), 5 turnovers won, 4 tries, 74 carries, 300m carried. Played 80 minutes in all but one game.

There was some surprise when the All Blacks named their squad for the Rugby World Cup last year and Frizell wasn't in it. He did get to the World Cup at the expense of an injured Luke Jacobson, but it showed how easy it is to lose your place in the side.

Last year, there were questions around who would play on the blindside – with Frizell and Jacobson among a very limited number of options.

This year, it's a different story and the No 6 jersey could be among the most hotly contested – particularly with Kieran Read's No 8 jersey now being vacant. Ardie Savea is the incumbent blindside flanker, but could be shifted to the back of the scrum.

Frizell was strong for the Highlanders this year in all facets of the game, being able to cover both No 6 and 8, and is a strong, mobile player.

The various battles in the loose forwards will be areas to watch as the All Blacks draw closer to naming their 2020 squad, and the North v South set up will likely see the frontrunners emerge.

After being left out initially from the 2019 World Cup squad, Frizell should know he has to do everything in his power to prove he is still the man for the job.