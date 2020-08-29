Wayne Bennett is reportedly considering a return to the Brisbane Broncos, according to the Courier Mail.

Hot on the heels of the sacking of Anthony Seibold just two years into his five-year deal at Brisbane, one of the NRL's truly great coaches could return as the coaching director to try and return the club to its previous glory.

On the back page of the Sunday Mail, one of the top contenders for the role, Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters has reportedly said he is the man for the job going forward.

A six-time premiership winner, Walters is considered the front runner alongside former North Queensland Cowboys coach Paul Green.

But rugby league Immortal Mal Meninga said he thinks "it's time" for Walters to take the reigns of the Broncos.

"He's waited around long enough, he's been part of the system as a player and an assistant coach for long enough, he's got one of the top jobs in the game with the Queensland Origin team as well, he's worked with some fantastic mentors both playing and coach, and he's had a lot of success," Meninga said.

"I think the time is right for Kevin to be the head coach of the Brisbane Broncos."

Cooper Cronk agreed and said the best thing Walters brings to jersey is "some of the best motivational talks I've been part of".

Cronk added he would control the emotion and bring the old boys back into the game.

But alongside the Walters discussion in the paper, a shock twist may bring Wayne Bennett "open to" a Broncos return.

Fox League said Bennett had told Courier Mail NRL journalist Peter Badel he would consider coming back to the club, assuming there were some changes at the board level.

Bennett left under bitter circumstances two years ago when he was sensationally fired so the Broncos could bring in Seibold.

The Broncos have had their worst season on record in 2020, but it appears as though Bennett may consider a return to the club he helped make the biggest in the NRL.

Bennett refused to comment on Saturday but The Courier Mail reported he "is not ready for retirement when his Rabbitohs contract expires at the end of next season".

He has put a succession plan in place with Jason Demetriou ready to take the reins in 2022, but it could be earlier if Bennett lands another role.

He would likely come back as coaching director, a move he was willing to do when he groomed Demetriou to take over the Broncos in 2018 before Seibold was hired.

Meninga praised the return of the most successful Broncos coach to the club.

"I like it," Meninga said.

"I made comment around this a few years ago that Wayne would transcend himself into that role because we don't want to lose him from the game.

"He would be great in that head advisor role, so I think from a club point of view at the Broncos, which is a club that he was their inaugural coach and has been there for many years.

"He understands their DNA. Then there is the question is Kevin Walters the head coach and is Wayne the senior advisor and whether they can work together.

"But I like the idea of Wayne Bennett going back to the Broncos."

Former Broncos player Michael Ennis said he agreed with Meninga after the "mental damage that's been done to these young players throughout this season, it's an enormous job".

He said while Walters would be a great fit, but having the coach who has got the most out of the club would be "perfect to have alongside him".