After leading for 111 laps Scott Dixon was denied the chance for a second Indianapolis 500 title due to a late crash.

Dixon was in sitting second behind Takuma Sato with four laps to go when Spencer Pigot suffered a heavy crash near the back of the field.

That saw the race finish under yellow with leader Sato handed a second victory at Indianapolis.

It was an unlucky ending for Dixon who was dominant throughout the race after taking the lead from lap one. Sato was the stronger finisher over the last 20 laps holding off several moves from Dixon to pass for the lead.

The second place still gives Dixon a huge advantage in the Indycar standings after taking a 49-point lead into the Indy500 following three wins in the opening six races this season.

More to come.