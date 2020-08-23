Oh dear. New Zealand rugby has blinked first.

The Aussies haven't won the Bledisloe Cup for a while, but they are nailing this boardroom battle so far.

Maybe New Zealand was so used to getting its own way on the field against the Wallabies that it thought the Australians would capitulate just as easy off it.

Maybe the much-needed chance to escape from Sanzaar's debilitating clutches gave NZR a shot of over-confidence.

Or maybe they let a domineering old All Black coach, Steve Hansen, have too much say in setting the tone early on. At a pivotal point in rugby history, with Covid-19 creating a blank canvas, Hansen said we owed Australia nothing and had an old score to settle, like that was the way to plot an exciting future in tough times.

It has led to what can only be seen as a dramatic comedown for the NZR, because despite a shaky financial position and poor viewing figures Australian rugby knew it was fighting for its life and held firm.

Don't mess with the Aussies. That's the big lesson for New Zealand rugby. They are street fighters honed in a competitive environment. And they don't take kindly to a little neighbour trying to dictate unreasonable terms.

Australia has set a deadline, and if it doesn't get all five of if its teams into a new trans-Tasman competition, will go it alone.

And where will that leave New Zealand?

Rugby Australia aren't budging on the number of teams they want in a competition with New Zealand. Photosport

New Zealand rugby's aggressive initial attitude to our Bledisloe Cup rivals didn't go down well across the ditch, which is hardly surprising.

It was the heavy-handed manner as much as the detail which felt so outrageous, as NZR appointed itself senior partner and demanded Australia slash its professional teams for a new trans-Tasman competition. It could be an eight or 10 team competition, New Zealand reckoned, as if the survival of two Aussie teams and the Perth renegades was a trifling matter they could decide on. (Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan called it a 'master-servant' attitude).

So much for spreading the game around the globe, and Australian rugby was having none of it. And nor should they.

Lo and behold, some of New Zealand rugby's major figures are talking in a far more conciliatory tone.

All Black coach Ian Foster, and Super Rugby bosses Scott Robertson and Leon MacDonald have all pushed Australia's importance and credentials in recent days.

While there might be debate over the fine print of each person's position, the change in tone is certainly clear.

The coaches had good footsteps to follow. One of the key ingredients in this debate has been player power.

Long muted by the atmosphere which emanated from rugby HQ, some of our best players are thankfully finding the confidence to speak up.

As this debate simmered along, men like Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber and Bryn Hall - all halfbacks as it happens - stressed why Super Rugby Aotearoa was not sustainable, that they would like the international part of the competition to return.

Aaron Smith in action for the Highlanders against the Waratahs. Photosport

Here's an irony though: it is in Australia's best interests - in my opinion - to go it alone, by forming their own competition involving overseas teams and players.

Australia will be stronger if it finds its own way of doing things and playing the game, rather than scrambling to keep up with New Zealand throughout the year.

Running its own competition will even give Australia the power to form a Pasifika team in Sydney's western suburbs.

It's still hard to know just how this reshaping of rugby, and the trans-Tasman wrangle, will play out, just what will emerge.

But the big lesson, particularly for New Zealand, is that the routinely bitter battles belong on the field. It can't keep stomping around the world with short-man syndrome.

New Zealand gets nowhere in the halls of power, yet still thinks it can wave a big stick at more financially powerful countries and voting blocs.

NZR had a royal chance to take a more sophisticated line and dream of a new future because of Covid-19. Yet it initially reverted to type and tried to stick a foot on Australia's throat, echoing the parochial way World Rugby has stifled the game.

Not a good idea, as it appears to be turning out.