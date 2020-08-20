

The Magpies will be without the services of lock Michael Allardice and utility back Tiaan Falcon who have both decided to ply their trade in Japan.

The pair will play for Toyota Verblitz in Japan's Top League.

Allardice has been a regular starter in the Magpies pack since 2012 after coming to Hawke's Bay and joining the Napier Pirate Club.

Allardice said the timing was right for he, wife Jana and their daughter to experience another culture while their family is young.

Allardice's lineout ability, leadership and work rate has seen many polished performances in the black and white jersey but also added significant value to the team having had a big influence in Magpies set piece play particularly lineouts over the years.

Falcon who is Hawke's Bay born and bred, attended Lindisfarne College and progressed through the HB Rugby development programme.

A star for the NZ Under 20 side he debuted for the Magpies in 2016 and has player several positions in the backline.

Falcon is a Clive Rugby and Sports Club member who have benefitted of having his services on and off over the last few seasons when recovering from injuries which have unfortunately limited his time on the field for Hawkes Bay.

Hawkes Bay Rugby Union said they wished both the best for their Japanese rugby journey.