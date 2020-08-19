French rugby side Stade Francais have cancelled a pre-season game after players who contracted Covid-19 have developed lesions on their lungs.

The Top 14 side were due to face rivals Toulon next week before the start of the new season on September 5.

According to French publication L'Equipe, Stade Francais had up to 25 positive tests at the club.

"In light of the mandatory medical examinations for all players who have been diagnosed positive with the RT-PCR test for Covid-19, it appears that some of them are carriers of lung lesions due to the virus," read a club statement.

"These lesions require a period of complete rest estimated for the moment at a minimum of one week and which will be added to the fortnight already observed. Other reviews are currently underway.

"In addition, the input of the medical commission of the National Rugby League for an advisory opinion resulted, for obvious health reasons, in the cancellation of the friendly match against RC Toulon scheduled for August 27.

"Once again, the club would like to thank all those who have shown their support during these last days."