New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Sky TV have joined forces to bring more of the country's best sporting content to even more Kiwis.

Sky Sport's hugely popular weekly rugby magazine show Breakdown will be livestreamed tonight from 8.30pm on nzherald.co.nz.

Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and John Kirwan host Sky Sport's 'Breakdown'. Photo / Supplied

Tonight, former All Blacks Jeff Wilson, Mils Muliaina and John Kirwan analyse the squads announced today for the North v South match. They discuss what rugby could look like in a world after Covid-19, they are joined by Blues captain - and one of Super Rugby Aotearoa's standout performers - Patrick Tuipulotu and they pick the MVP of the competition.