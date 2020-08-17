Warning: Explicit language

A passionate team talk from a North Canterbury club rugby coach has been described as one of the great sports speeches.

Ahead of the North Canterbury division one finals on Saturday, Glenmark-Cheviot forwards coach Ben Cassidy let off an expletive-laden spray at his team after he discovered a rival sign at his home earlier in the morning.

"This is what I found in my place this morning," Cassidy said, pointing to a sign saying 'Up the K', referring to Glenmark-Cheviot rivals Kaiapoi. "I hope like f*** that every one of you buys would be f****d off that some c*** laid this at my place this morning. F***'s sake.

"The only thing I want to see with a f*****g 'K' is killing the c***s today. We f*****g get into it, we kill the c****s. We don't f*****g let them f*****g come anywhere near us. It's knuckles to the ground and f*****g kill them."

Turns out the speech may have given his team just the motivation they needed, as Glenmark-Cheviot claimed a 32-24 victory over Kaiapoi to claim the division one championship.

All Black Brodie Retallick's brother Brook featured heavily in the win, helping his side to the title.

The speech, which was shared extensively on Facebook, was praised for its passion.

"One of the all-time great pre-match speeches," said one commenter.

Read the full speech below:

"This is what I found in my place this morning. I hope like f*** that every one of you buys would be f***ed off that some c*** laid this at my place this morning. F***'s suck. They've got one of these f***ing things. I was told on f***ing Thursday night that it would add 10 f***ing points to their f***ing game with this f***ing sign. Well f*** me they'll f***ing need it cause f*** they didn't even get off the f***ing scoreboard last time against us c***s. We f***ing dominated these c***s. We f***ing destroyed them. And f*** if they added 10 points, this f***ing thing at my place should add 20 to you c***s. The only thing I want to see with a f***ing 'K' is killing the c***s today. We f***ing get into it, we kill the c****s. We don't f***ing let them f***ing come anywhere near us. It's knuckles to the ground and f***ing kill them. You had it so f***ing well the f***ing last time you played them, you f***ing drive them. Now don't mention a good f***ing point there on Thursday night. Don't worry about those c***s, worry about yourselves. You're bigger and better than any one of those c***s. Do not let these 'K' c***s f***ing have their day. You kill them. You up and f***ing kill all the f***ing time. Every time you think of it up call you think kill. F***ing don't let any c*** come to my place and put a sign like this anywhere near my f***ing house. F***ing go off and they can get f***ed the c***s. F***ing go do it boys."