Julian Savea will rejoin the Hurricanes for the remainder of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland confirmed the former All Blacks winger will make his Super Rugby return as cover due to the team's depleted squad, with winger Ben Lam leaving the franchise after signing with French club Bordeaux and in-form midfielder Ngani Laumape and prop Fraser Armstrong both ruled out for the rest of the season.

Holland reflected on the "bittersweet" upset 34-32 win over the top of the table Crusaders over the weekend and lamented the injuries to Laumape and Armstrong, who he says will both require surgery.

"Both Ngani and Fraser have both got fractures so will have to have operations in the next few days, both of them. Which is bittersweet when you look at the result but that's life and that's footy."

Advertisement

The Crusaders’ unbeaten home run is over, with the Hurricanes claiming a thrilling 34-32 victory.

With loose forward Gareth Evans also out for the season, the Hurricanes are bringing in "three or four replacements" to bolster the squad for the last two weeks of the season, including club centurion Savea.

Julian Savea in action for Toulon in 2018. Photo / Photosport

Holland said the Rugby World Cup winner will provide invaluable experience to the team.

"He's been working pretty hard for it I think by the sound of it," Holland said of Savea. "He's played a 100 games for the Hurricanes and he's a big part of what's happened here in the past.

"We're looking forward to the experience he can come and bring here for two weeks and the boys along and compete in that outside back spot."

Savea parted ways with French side Toulon in May and returned home due to the coronavirus pandemic suspending rugby overseas.

The Hurricanes will have a much-needed bye this week ahead of their final two games of the Super Rugby Aotearoa season, where they currently sit in third on the ladder.