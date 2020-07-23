Crusaders coach Scott Robertson admits the latest string of injuries to hit his side could prove to be a "challenge" but he's remaining confident in the enviable depth of his squad.

The Crusaders, who sit comfortably at the top of the Super Rugby Aotearoa ladder, will be without Braydon Ennor for this Saturday's clash against the Hurricanes after the midfielder injured his foot in their win over the Blues two weeks ago.

Ennor's absence in the team – possibly for another two weeks – follows season-ending injuries to vice-captain David Havili (thumb) and loose forward Ethan Blackadder (knee), who join skipper Scott Barrett and standout flanker Cullen Grace on the sideline.

Robertson lamented the loss of his players, especially utility back Havili, but was also excited to give opportunities to others, with the versatile Fetuli Paea given his first chance to start alongside Jack Goodhue in the midfield.

"With David out not being able to cover 10 and 12, it's huge," Robertson said. "He's got a lot of experience and being our vice-captain. It makes it quite challenging but exciting in the same note because you give other guys opportunities. And every time we've given someone one this year, they've taken it.

"Fetuli's a good man and a good player and he's taken his opportunities when he's been given them. Got a lot of faith with him at 13 with Jack so hopefully the combination [works well]. He's been there training for quite a while during the season and now's his chance."

Crusaders head coach Scott 'Razor' Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Robertson was ultimately looking at the bright side of things despite the injuries, in what is a squad still packed with talent across the board.

"[The injuries] would be concerning if we had 10 games left or so. But it's quite interesting because you look at it and the depth of our squad, every time someone's got an opportunity they've taken it. And then they haven't really given that jersey away.

"Look we really feel for them. We always pay respect to the guys who have been injured and understand what they're going through but then we focus on the next man in."

Another player to get the call-up is Will Jordan – one of the players of the season before being dropped for Havili against the Blues – who returns to the starting line-up to go head-to-head against in-form Canes fullback Jordie Barrett.

"It's a great match-up really with obviously Jordie who's come back and been huge for them," he said. "Will's been incredible for us ... hell of a match-up; two incredible athletes with the 15 jersey on."

"Just go play, son. Go back yourself," he added in a message directed at Jordan. "He's obviously highly competent under the high ball, he's got a great kicking game and just gets better the more games he plays. Now is the opportunity, but unfortunately for Dave who's out, now it's Will's jersey."

Will Jordan of the Crusaders scores a try. Photo / Photosport

One Hurricanes player on Robertson's radar is Ngani Laumape, who is coming off a sensational performance against the Blues last week where he outclassed All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett on multiple occasions and inspired his side to an upset win against the Auckland franchise.

"Ngani was on, wasn't he? He was at his best and it's great to see. He carried a lot of the Hurricanes and they followed him when he got rolling. Our midfield understands the challenge ahead."

The Crusaders are currently five points clear of second-placed Blues at the top with a game in hand, and could even mathematically clinch the title as early as next week.

However, the ever-focussed Robertson was determined not be complacent despite their position in the ladder.

"We're looking at it probably a bit differently than how many points we need. Obviously there's a lot on all these games – a lot of history and records. For us it's exciting. Each week feels like a final.

"Every team has got the ability to beat any team. If you just look at the results and how tight they've been in the last sort of 10/15/20 minutes. The Blues game a couple weeks ago was a good example of that of how close it is."

Crusaders team:

15 Will Jordan, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Fetuli Paea, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7 Tom Christie, 6 Tom Sanders, 5 Mitchell Dunshea, 4 Samuel Whitelock, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody.

Reserves:

16 Andrew Makalio, 17 George Bower, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Sione Havili, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Brett Cameron, 23 Lecester Fainga'anuku.