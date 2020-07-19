Shaun Johnson has made a heartfelt message to his former teammates after his Cronulla Sharks side handed the New Zealand Warriors a heavy 46-10 defeat on Sunday.

Johnson scored a try and kicked seven conversions as the Sharks cruised to victory in an eight tries to two romp.

The Kiwis halfback played eight seasons at Mt Smart before being dumped at the end of the 2018 season.

After yesterday's victory, Johnson told the Daily Telegraph it was good to get one back on the club "that didn't necessarily want you" before sharing a heartfelt message to his former teammates.

"I won't say I feel sorry for them. I don't bloody pity them, it is not about that," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"I have very close friends in that group. I still have a lot of care for the club. I have been there and I have experienced some of that pain where you try so hard and it just doesn't translate on the field. And I know the professionalism they have in that group and the leadership. They have got the right ingredients. That is where my pain comes," Johnson said.

The Warriors looking dejected after they are beaten by the Sharks. Photosport

"I don't know if I could do what they are doing in terms of coming over here and sacrificing. I have got my pregnant wife, 33 weeks pregnant, there is no way I could leave her right now. There is just no way I could leave here right now. So the fact they have got boys fielding a team here, competing hard, I know some boys are going back. But the fact they are even here I think is a tremendous sacrifice and a credit to the club as a whole."

It doesn't get any easier for the Warriors who sit 13th on the NRL table with three wins from 10 games. Next up is the fifth placed Roosters before four players head home.

David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyayawa will all return to New Zealand after the game next Saturday leaving an already stretched squad.

Interim coach Todd Payten said their looming departures didn't factor in yesterday's defeat.

"I don't think it has, and it shouldn't have, any impact on the performance today," he told NRL.com.

"The last two to three weeks our spirits have been really high at training. There's a good bond in the group. There is now some clarity around the guys going home.

"There are some families here in the facility so there's a good feeling there at the moment – we're being well looked after."