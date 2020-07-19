All the action as the Warriors take on the Sharks in the NRL.

‌

Warriors interim coach Todd Payten says he is embarrassed for league after being officially told four decisions were wrong in his side's loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

Payten also told Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave that he gave NRL referees boss Bernard Sutton a blast over the mistakes.

The Warriors went down 16-12 after a fast start, but crucial calls including a no-try decision made by the bunker against Jack Hetherington ended up costing the New Zealand side.

Advertisement

There was an uproar over the interference call which rubbed out that try.

"I've had correspondence with the referees' boss and four of those decisions through the course of the game were wrong, which had a huge bearing on the result," he said.

"It infuriates me, embarrasses me as a coach that we are still having this happen in our game.

"I've tried not to spend too much energy on it during the week but addressed it with the referees' boss who got a piece of my mind.

"At the moment we're just moving forward … as hard as it is to swallow we've just got to get on with it."

The Hetherington try would have given the Warriors, with the goal, an 18–6 lead.

"I'm really confident we would have gone on with that – the effect on them and us in terms of energy and mindset," Payten said.

Payten detailed two of the other incorrect calls as an escort penalty against centre Peta Hiku, and the failure to penalise a Gold Coast marker who had tackled dummy half Wayde Egan in front of the posts.

Advertisement

"Big calls, no doubt," said Payten, who could do with more luck as he bids to become the club's next head coach.

"Our game is still finding ways to get things wrong. With all the technology and everything, it's not acceptable."

The Warriors on Sunday will face a Cronulla Sharks side desperate to bounce back from a surprisingly heavy defeat against the Penrith Panthers.

Payten said he had restored fit-again Kodi Nikorima to the starters because he was a more confident organiser than Chanel Harris-Tavita.

"We're a better team at the moment with Blake [Green] and Kodi running the team," he said.

"Kodi is a bigger threat for us when we've got the ball down that left edge."

Advertisement

Payten was disappointed the Warriors didn't go on with the job against the Titans, and said they a faced a far stiffer defensive test against the Sharks.

"We have taken some good strides in terms of our defensive resilience, our spacing, our movements are far better, and the willingness to work hard for each other has been positive in my eyes," he said.

"The Sharks ask a lot of questions across the park – they are fast, youthful, athletic, skilful.

"But I don't think they are the same team they were three or four years ago where they really enjoyed the dog fight.

"Hopefully we can take it to them in that regard and make it a real scrap."

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, David Fusitu'a, Patrick Herbert, Peta Hiku, Ken Maumalo, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Wayde Egan, Adam Blair, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Karl Lawton.

Advertisement

Interchange (from): Agnatius Paasi, Jack Hetherington, Isaiah Papali'i, Jazz Tevaga, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Jack Murchie (2 to be omitted)