Sky Sport commentator Ken Laban described Christ's College's 28-27 win over Christchurch Boy's High as 'one of the great First XV games of all time'. NZME's Reuben Mama captures all the drama.

Read more:

Bleeding blue and black: Inside high school rugby's fiercest rivalry

When

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.