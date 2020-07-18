With confirmation that Agnatius Paasi, David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo and King Vuniyayawa will be returning to New Zealand, the Warriors can start preparing for what's next.

Coach Todd Payten said the Warriors had identified four

Adam Pompey – wing

Gerard Beale – centre

Lachlan Burr – prop

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Jack Murchie – second row

Adam Keighran – utility

Related articles: