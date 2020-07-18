With confirmation that Agnatius Paasi, David Fusitu'a, Ken Maumalo and King Vuniyayawa will be returning to New Zealand, the Warriors can start preparing for what's next.

Coach Todd Payten said the Warriors had identified four of five potential players to bring in on loan, and were in the process of contacting other NRL clubs to check it any players might be available to them.

The loan system has already done some good things for the Warriors, with Penrith prop Jack Hetherington adding an immediate impact, while Poasa Faamausili impressed in his short stint with the club before returning to the Sydney Roosters.

But while the hunt for loan players goes on, here are some of the in-house contenders for more game time.

Adam Pompey – wing

Adam Pompey has appeared in three matches for the Warriors in 2020. Photo / Photosport

Pompey's name will be familiar to Warriors fans who check the team lists every Tuesday as he's usually named in the extended reserves, only to be cut from the matchday squad closer to the game. After making his NRL debut last year, Pompey has eight first-grade matches to his name – seven of which have been on the wing.

In his short NRL career, Pompey has shown plenty on ability with ball in hand, beating defenders, breaking the line and scoring tries. However, he has room for improvement on defence, with a career tackling success rate of about 73 per cent.

Gerard Beale – centre

Gerard Beale has played across the back line during his NRL career. Photo / Photosport

A veteran of 193 NRL games, 31 of those in a Warriors jersey, Beale is a ready-made replacement in the backline. While a centre by trade, Beale has played a lot of football on the wing in first-grade. While Beale has been informed by the club they won't be re-signing him when his contract expires at the end of the season, he's a solid placeholder on the wing.

Lachlan Burr – prop

Lachlan Burr takes the ball into contact. Photo / Photosport

With Paasi leaving, it opens a space for a prop on the bench and Burr seems the most likely candidate. He had done some good work in the starting side earlier in the season before a head knock saw him spend a couple of weeks on the sidelines and ultimately lose his spot in the matchday squad.

Advertisement

Jack Murchie – second row

Jack Murchie joined the Warriors from the Canberra Raiders earlier in the year. Photo / Photosport

If the Warriors decide they want to play a bit smaller, Murchie gets the spot over Burr. The two-year signing from the Canberra Raiders has been a solid option for the Warriors since joining the club, whether starting or coming off the bench.

Adam Keighran – utility

Adam Keighran's only appearance in 2020 has been in the centres. Photo / Photosport

A half by trade, the Warriors deployed Keighran at centre against the Canberra Raiders earlier in the year and held his own, breaking tackles and running for 100m. A less likely candidate to take the Fusitu'a or Maumalo minutes, but he could see time in the centres once he returns from injury if Patrick Herbert is pushed back out to the wing.

Possible Warriors line-up beyond round 11: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Adam Pompey, Peta Hiku, Patrick Herbert, Gerard Beale, Kodi Nikorima, Blake Green, Adam Blair, Wayde Egan, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Eliesa Katoa, Tohu Harris, Karl Lawton. Interchange: Jazz Tevaga, Jack Hetherington, Isaiah Papali'i, Jack Murchie.