Kiwis forward Adam Blair is the latest New Zealand Warriors star reportedly set to be let go by the club at the end of the current season due to his affiliation with controversial agent Isaac Moses.

The departure of fellow teammates Blake Green and Gerard Beale has already been announced by club owner Mark Robinson with Blair the latest in Moses' roster to be singled out.

Warriors owner Mark Robinson. Photo / Photosport

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas told Nine News that Blair has been asked to either leave the club at the end of this season, or retire from the sport.

"The Warriors have had a friendly conversation with Adam Blair," Chammas said.

"He has an option in his favour next year, but I think the club would be quite receptive to any decision by Adam Blair to retire at the end of the season or move on.

"Obviously being a stalwart of the game, played for many years, but I think the Warriors feel it's time to move in a different direction, and they wouldn't be disappointed if Adam Blair decided to hang up the boots.

"I think there is a common denominator as well, but the coach and the players mentioned are all managed by the same person ... they've all been given the tap on the shoulder."

Moses, who had his NRL accreditation cancelled in June, represents some of league's biggest names including Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith as well as recently departed Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

If Blair does confirm he is leaving the club, the only client of Moses remaining would be interim coach Todd Payten, whose own future is far from secure as he manages a side with just three wins to show from a trying NRL season.

Reports of Blair's likely exit come as no surprise after Robinson told 1 News in early July that he is aiming to reduce Moses' impact on his squad.

"Green and [Gerard] Beale and a few of them are going, and we're going to be really, really cautious of how we approach any other players [managed by Moses]."

Meanwhile, league great Ricky Stuart said the Warriors had been "ruined" by the influence of "a player agent".

The Canberra Raiders coach, a former Kangaroo, implied that controversial Sydney agent Isaac Moses, who runs Cove Agency, is at the heart of the Warriors' troubles.

The Telegraph reported Stuart as saying he didn't want the Raiders to "be ruined like the Broncos or Warriors" after they released Bateman from the final year of his contract in 2021.

Moses has appealed the NRL's decision to have him de-registered.