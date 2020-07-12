Super Rugby Aotearoa is in full swing - and so is the New Zealand Herald's live player ratings.

After proving extremely popular during the Rugby World Cup and the Black Caps' tour of Australia, the live player ratings allow you to make your voice heard, being able to rate every player's performance between 1 and 10 on your computer, mobile phone or other device.

And, for the first time, you can have your say during Super Rugby matches - being able to rate every player from the Hurricanes and Highlanders in real time in the Super Rugby Aotearoa clash this afternoon.

Join the action below to have your say on every player's performance in the Hurricanes' clash with the Highlanders.

You can also compare your ratings with that of the Herald 's rugby experts and share your ratings on Facebook and Twitter. Once you're happy with your ratings, hit the "submit" button to see how your ratings compare with the official Herald ratings and those of other users.

You can go back to change your ratings at any time by clicking the "change ratings" button.

"The Herald 's player ratings have been a big hit with our audience for a number of years, and with Kiwi rugby fans probably the most knowledgable in the world this often leads to some fierce debate," said NZME's Head of Sport Eduan Roos.

"With Super Rugby ratings, we hope to further stimulate discussion around the country's favourite sport - and to bring fans even closer to the action."