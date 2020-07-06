Regardless of what path of life you walk, the ability to sense something isn't quite right and address it is one too often ignored or criticised.

For UFC star Robert Whittaker, it helped him rediscover his love for his work.

The Kiwi-born former middleweight champion has been open about his struggles with mental health in the past, and those came to a head early in the year when he withdrew from a scheduled fight out of the blue.

Initial reports stated Whittaker withdrew due to undisclosed personal reasons, but later reports suggested he had taken the time out to donate bone marrow to his daughter. The later reports were untrue.

"It was a little bit of a hassle," Whittaker told the Herald of having to deal with the rumours.

"I kind of live under a rock anyway, so I don't pay too much attention to a lot of that stuff, but it's just crazy to see how the media can take things out of hand and completely change things."

The reason for his absence was a more self-focused one. After training seven days a week, often with multiple session a day, for the best part of the last five years, Whittaker was burned out.

So instead of facing fellow middleweight contender Jared Cannonier at UFC 248 in early March – on the same card Kiwi Israel Adesanya defended the middleweight title against Yoel Romero on – Whittaker stepped away from the sport to spend time with his family and focus on his mental wellbeing.

"It's absolutely massive," Whittaker said of being able to identify the necessity for a break. "We can let things get away from us as well as let things cloud our minds. To be able to slow things down, take a step back and just go on a break, it's much needed.

"I feel rejuvenated, mate. I'm hungry again, I'm enjoying everything again and I'm in a much better place."

Now ready to get back to work, the 29-year-old will meet Englishman Darren Till in the main event of the UFC Fight Night on July 26 (NZT) on Yas Island – colloquially referred to as Fight Island – in Abu Dhabi.

For Whittaker, it will be his first bout since losing the title to Adesanya last October, while Till comes in off the back of a split decision win over American Kelvin Gastelum.

"I think he fought very smart and clever when he fought Gastelum, but I'd like to think I'm much better than Kelvin Gastelum. I'm a different beast and I guess we'll put him to the test in this next fight."

"This is going to be the hardest fight of his life and if he blinks, I'll take his head off."

Till's win over Gastelum was his first bout in the middleweight division, making the step up after a 5-2-1 run in the welterweight division. Whittaker's loss to Adesanya is the sole blip on his record since moving up from welterweight himself in 2014, with eight wins in the division and half of those by knockout.

Robert Whittaker lost via second round knockout against Israel Adesanya last October. Photo / Photosport

While Whittaker admitted he would like to get one back over Adesanya, he said he was in no hurry to try force that bout to happen.

"I want to get him back just as a competitive athlete, but I'll worry about that when we next meet," he says.

"I don't look too much into that. The only thing I'm paying attention to is training, getting in there, fighting Till, beating Till, earning some money and having a bit of a lay off for a couple of weeks. I've never paid attention to the rankings or the politics when it comes to the division.

"That's exactly my mentality doing everything in my career. It's how I've always done it. If you win fights you'll get put at the top, if you don't then you just have to keep fighting."