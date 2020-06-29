Three weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa, Christopher Reive ranks the top performers.

Consistently among the hardest working players on the field, Patrick Tuipulotu holds down the top spot for another week. Tuipulotu continues to provide an immense presence across the park for the Blues, getting results at the breakdown, performing well in set pieces and being strong on defence. Damian McKenzie leaps into second spot despite his Chiefs being without a win, while Aaron Smith rounds out the top three with another solid performance.

Super Rugby Aotearoa positional power rankings

Props

1. Michael Alaalatoa

Started the season in terrific form in all areas, with his work on the defensive side of the ball particularly impressive.

2. Ofa Tuungafasi

3. Joe Moody

Hookers

1. Codie Taylor

While still having the odd issue at the lineout, Taylor's work in the other areas of the game more than made up for it at the weekend. He was among the Crusaders' leading tacklers, got involved at he breakdown and carried the ball well.

2. Ash Dixon

3. Dane Coles

Advertisement

Locks

1. Patrick Tuipulotu

Another impressive 80-minute performance sees Tuipulotu hold down his spot for the third week in a row. He continues to find ways to make an impact in all areas of the game.

2. Josh Dickson

3. Sam Whitelock

Loose forwards

Hoskins Sotutu makes a run from the scrum. Photo / Photosport

1. Hoskins Sotutu

Sotutu continues to make a massive impact at the back of the scrum for the Blues with a strong defensive game to back up what can be a damaging attacking skill set.

2. Dalton Papali'i

3. Sam Cane

Halfbacks

1. Aaron Smith

Smith's influence and leadership is a big reason why the Highlanders are exceeding many people's expectations of them in the competition.

Advertisement

2. TJ Perenara

3. Brad Weber

First five-eighths

1. Otere Black

There's not a whole lot Black is doing wrong right now and it's a factor in the success the Blues are having. He continues to hold his own defensively, manage the attack effectively and his kicking game has been superb.

2. Richie Mo'unga

3 . Mitch Hunt

Midfielders

1. Rieko Ioane

It's fair to say Ioane didn't have the best week, but looking at the season as a whole he's been the best of the midfielders through three rounds.

2. Anton Lienert-Brown

3. Quinn Tupaea

Wings

1. Caleb Clarke

Strength, speed and skill make Clarke a huge asset to the Blues. He's hard to bring down when he gets the chance to find top gear and his ability to find teammates makes him even more of an attacking threat.

2. Sevu Reece

3. Mark Telea

Fullbacks

1. Damian McKenzie

McKenzie continues to thrive with the No15 on his back, but Will Jordan is nipping away at his heels. McKenzie's work rate with the Chiefs has been huge this season, leading the competition in carries with 46 – 10 more than the next closest player.

2. Will Jordan

3. Beauden Barrett