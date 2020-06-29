On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Three weeks into Super Rugby Aotearoa, Christopher Reive ranks the top performers.
Consistently among the hardest working players on the field, Patrick Tuipulotu holds down the top spot for another week. Tuipulotu continues to providean immense presence across the park for the Blues, getting results at the breakdown, performing well in set pieces and being strong on defence. Damian McKenzie leaps into second spot despite his Chiefs being without a win, while Aaron Smith rounds out the top three with another solid performance.
Super Rugby Aotearoa positional power rankings
Props
1. Michael Alaalatoa
Started the season in terrific form in all areas, with his work on the defensive side of the ball particularly impressive.
2. Ofa Tuungafasi 3. Joe Moody
Hookers
1. Codie Taylor
While still having the odd issue at the lineout, Taylor's work in the other areas of the game more than made up for it at the weekend. He was among the Crusaders' leading tacklers, got involved at he breakdown and carried the ball well.
There's not a whole lot Black is doing wrong right now and it's a factor in the success the Blues are having. He continues to hold his own defensively, manage the attack effectively and his kicking game has been superb.
2. Richie Mo'unga 3 . Mitch Hunt
Midfielders
1. Rieko Ioane
It's fair to say Ioane didn't have the best week, but looking at the season as a whole he's been the best of the midfielders through three rounds.
2. Anton Lienert-Brown 3. Quinn Tupaea
Wings
1. Caleb Clarke
Strength, speed and skill make Clarke a huge asset to the Blues. He's hard to bring down when he gets the chance to find top gear and his ability to find teammates makes him even more of an attacking threat.
2. Sevu Reece 3. Mark Telea
Fullbacks
1. Damian McKenzie
McKenzie continues to thrive with the No15 on his back, but Will Jordan is nipping away at his heels. McKenzie's work rate with the Chiefs has been huge this season, leading the competition in carries with 46 – 10 more than the next closest player.