How the Warriors rated in their 50-6 loss to the Melbourne Storm.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 6
Tried hard to make something out of nothing any time he got the ball in his hands, but had some issues defensively.
Patrick Herbert – 4
Had a mixed night with his finishing, scoring one try but failing to put the ball down for what should have been another.
Peta Hiku – 3
Despite putting a massive shot on Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr, he was poor defensively and failed to make an impact on attack.
Gerard Beale – 4
Would no doubt like a few moments in the game back - lacking in execution with the tryline in sight.
Ken Maumalo – 3
Melbourne made it a rough night on the left edge for the Warriors, scoring at least six tries out on Maumalo's wing. He did run the ball well, but was unable to make a mark in the right areas of the park.
Kodi Nikorima – 5
Tried to cause problems with his running game and had some early success, and he tried hard on defence.
Blake Green – 6
Orchestrated the attack nicely inside the open 20 minutes before Melbourne took over. Continued to try hard to make something happen.
Adam Blair – 5
Ran the ball hard and strong early and made plenty of tackles. Ran out of gas in the later stages - as shown when Brandon Smith ploughed over the top of him to score.
Karl Lawton – 5
Was forced from the field inside of 15 minutes due to a head knock and did not return.
Poasa Faamausili – 5
Made plenty of tackles and had the odd good run but failed to have much of an impact.
Jack Murchie – 5
Was required to make plenty of tackles and was up to the task.
Tohu Harris – 7
Again the Warriors' best. Tried hard across the board from opening whistle to final whistle.
Isaiah Papali'i - 5
Was a willing ball carrier and took plenty of strong hit-ups. Posted a high tackle success rate.
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown - 5
Made tackles but failed to make an impact otherwise.
Chanel Harris-Tavita - 7
Played 65 minutes at hooker and again showed glimpses of his ability both offensively and defensively. One of the Warriors' best.
Agnatius Paasi – 5
Made a mark in just 30 minutes of game time, running hard when given the chance.
Josh Curran – 5
Made some tackles but was generally unsighted otherwise.