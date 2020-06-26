How the Warriors rated in their 50-6 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 6

Tried hard to make something out of nothing any time he got the ball in his hands, but had some issues defensively.

Patrick Herbert – 4

Had a mixed night with his finishing, scoring one try but failing to put the ball down for what should have been another.

Peta Hiku – 3

Despite putting a massive shot on Melbourne winger Josh Addo-Carr, he was poor defensively and failed to make an impact on attack.

Gerard Beale – 4

Would no doubt like a few moments in the game back - lacking in execution with the tryline in sight.

Ken Maumalo – 3

Melbourne made it a rough night on the left edge for the Warriors, scoring at least six tries out on Maumalo's wing. He did run the ball well, but was unable to make a mark in the right areas of the park.

Kodi Nikorima – 5

Tried to cause problems with his running game and had some early success, and he tried hard on defence.

Blake Green – 6

Blake Green reacts. Photo / Photosport

Orchestrated the attack nicely inside the open 20 minutes before Melbourne took over. Continued to try hard to make something happen.

Adam Blair – 5

Ran the ball hard and strong early and made plenty of tackles. Ran out of gas in the later stages - as shown when Brandon Smith ploughed over the top of him to score.

Karl Lawton – 5

Karl Lawton had to depart in the first half. Photo / Photosport

Was forced from the field inside of 15 minutes due to a head knock and did not return.

Poasa Faamausili – 5

Made plenty of tackles and had the odd good run but failed to have much of an impact.

Jack Murchie – 5

Was required to make plenty of tackles and was up to the task.

Tohu Harris – 7

Again the Warriors' best. Tried hard across the board from opening whistle to final whistle.

Isaiah Papali'i - 5

Was a willing ball carrier and took plenty of strong hit-ups. Posted a high tackle success rate.

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown - 5

Made tackles but failed to make an impact otherwise.

Chanel Harris-Tavita - 7

Played 65 minutes at hooker and again showed glimpses of his ability both offensively and defensively. One of the Warriors' best.

Agnatius Paasi – 5

Agnatius Paasi in possession. Photo / Photosport

Made a mark in just 30 minutes of game time, running hard when given the chance.

Josh Curran – 5

Made some tackles but was generally unsighted otherwise.