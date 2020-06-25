The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool are champions of England again.

Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonising title drought without the players even having to take the field.

Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, a result that means City can no longer catch Liverpool with seven games remaining.

For the city of Liverpool, this has been a party three decades in the making, but the ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus meant fans were unable to celebrate in large crowds.

Advertisement

Only a few dozen fans were outside Anfield as the final whistle blew at Stamford Bridge, setting off fireworks and chanting.

After a dominant campaign that was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool became England's earliest-ever champion — and the latest.

No team since the inception of the country's league system in 1888 has clinched the title with seven games remaining.

And no team has been crowned Premier League champion in June.

30 years !!! I was in my first year at Uni Finally what a day 19th league title congrats @LFC YNWA I’m not going to make much sense today — Matt Brown (@chahuahua) June 25, 2020

The 30-year wait for a league title is over.



Liverpool fans rn: 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nMDfZS4E1G — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2020

This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship -- the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever. — John W. Henry (@John_W_Henry) June 25, 2020

🔥🔴 The scene outside Anfield as Liverpool fans celebrate their first-ever Premier League title and 19th English league title.



🎥 Via @MattCritchley1 pic.twitter.com/4RZjELHsGc — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 25, 2020

- AP